Royal York Property Management: 100K Transactions, Zero Fraud

ONTARIO, Canada, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Royal York Property Management’s team conducts a strategy session at corporate headquarters. The company is the only property management company in Canada with full accreditation from all eight major banks.

Ontario, Canada — December 15, 2025

In September 2023, Royal York Property Management announced something no other property management company in Canada had achieved: full accreditation from all eight major Canadian banks—Scotiabank, TD, RBC, CIBC, HSBC, BMO, National Bank, and Desjardins—to process rent payments through official Bill Pay systems.

The announcement addressed a persistent problem in Canadian real estate: rental fraud through e-transfers. Fake employment letters, doctored bank statements, and untraceable payments were costing landlords thousands of dollars annually. Royal York Property Management’s solution was to build payment infrastructure that operated at bank-level security—the same systems Canadians use to pay utility bills and credit cards.

Two years later, the results are in.

Royal York Property Management serves more than 40 cities across Ontario from 21 office locations.

100,000+ Transactions. Zero Fraud.

Since launching the bank-accredited Bill Pay system in 2023, Royal York Property Management has processed over 100,000 rent transactions through official bank channels—with zero fraud incidents. Approximately 4,166 families currently use the bank-integrated payment system each month.

Royal York Property Management remains the only property management company in Canada authorized to process rent payments through these official bank payment channels. No other property management firm has replicated the accreditation.

“When we announced the bank accreditation in 2023, we said we were eliminating the traceability and security issues that plague rent collection in Canada. Two years and 100,000 transactions later, zero fraud. The infrastructure works.” — Nathan Levinson, Founder and CEO

Royal York Property Management’s leadership team at the company’s corporate boardroom.

Why Bank-Level Security Matters for Landlords

Traditional rent collection methods—e-transfers, cheques, third-party apps—leave landlords vulnerable. Payments can be reversed, identities can be faked, and when fraud happens, landlords absorb the loss.

The Bill Pay system changes that. Tenants pay rent the same way they pay hydro or their phone bill—through their bank’s official payment infrastructure. Every transaction is traceable, verified, and protected by the same security that guards billions of dollars in Canadian banking transactions daily.

The bank accreditation also integrates with Royal York Property Management’s rental guarantee program—Canada’s first—which guarantees landlords receive rent even when tenants default. The combination of bank-level payment security and guaranteed rent creates comprehensive financial protection for property owners.

Royal York Property Management provides 24/7/365 support in over 20 languages.

Three Systems Working Together

The zero-fraud record isn’t just about payment infrastructure. It’s the result of three integrated systems:

1. Bank-Accredited Bill Pay. Rent flows through official bank channels with full transaction traceability and security.

2. AI-Powered Tenant Screening. Royal York Property Management’s tenant screening technology analyzes applications against a database of over 550,000 tenants, detecting fraudulent documents and predicting payment reliability before a tenant ever moves in.

3. The Rental Guarantee. Because Royal York Property Management guarantees the rent, the company bears the financial risk of tenant default—which is why it built systems designed to eliminate fraud entirely, not just reduce it.

“Most property management companies don’t invest in payment infrastructure because they don’t bear the financial risk when tenants don’t pay. We do. That’s why we built bank-level security—and why we remain the only property management company in Canada that can offer it.” — Nathan Levinson

The Scale Behind the System

The zero-fraud record is not an accident of small scale. Royal York Property Management currently manages over 25,000 properties representing $11 billion in assets—making it Canada’s largest residential property management company. More than 50,000 residents currently live in Royal York Property Management-managed homes across 40+ cities in Ontario.

Since launching its proprietary platform in 2020, Royal York Property Management has built a database of over 550,000 tenants and 219,000 property owners. The company’s tenant screening technology has processed more than 171,000 applications—catching fraudulent documents and predicting payment reliability before tenants ever move in.

The Bill Pay infrastructure, launched in 2023 after achieving accreditation from all eight major Canadian banks, has now processed over 100,000 transactions with zero fraud incidents. Approximately 4,166 families use the bank-integrated payment system each month—paying rent with the same security infrastructure they use to pay utility bills.

Royal York Property Management operates 24/7/365 from 21 office locations across Ontario, with customer support available in over 20 languages. The company has accumulated over 3,500 verified reviews from landlords and tenants since its founding in 2010.

Nathan Levinson, Founder and CEO of Royal York Property Management.

Looking Ahead

Given the current economic challenges and the difficulties numerous landlords are experiencing because of escalating interest rates, Royal York Property Management has emphasized its readiness to assist Ontario property owners with comprehensive property management services, including support with consistent rental income through the rental guarantee program.

The company also provides tenant placement services, in-house maintenance, and full legal services including Landlord and Tenant Board representation.

Get Started

Property owners can browse available properties or request a free consultation at royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca or by calling (833) 666-3306. For answers to common questions, visit the FAQ page.

For the original September 2023 bank accreditation announcement, visit: newsfilecorp.com/release/179529

About Nathan Levinson

Nathan Levinson, Founder, President, and CEO of Royal York Property Management, has been at the forefront of addressing industry challenges since the company’s establishment in 2010. Thanks to the sophisticated in-house technology conceived and designed by Levinson himself, the company can meticulously screen tenants with remarkable precision. It’s this advanced screening capability that enables Royal York Property Management to confidently offer a rental guarantee to landlords, ensuring they don’t have to fret over potential tenant credentials or any fraudulent activities.

About Royal York Property Management

Royal York Property Management is Canada’s largest residential property management company, managing over 25,000 properties and $11 billion in assets. Founded in 2010, Royal York Property Management pioneered Canada’s first rental guarantee program and is the only property management company in the country with full accreditation from all eight major banks. The company operates 24/7/365 with support in over 20 languages from 21 offices across Ontario. Read owner and tenant reviews or explore career opportunities.

Royal York Property Management

311 Bowes Road, Suite B4

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 0C3

Canada

Phone: (833) 666-3306

Website: royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca

News & Articles: royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca/news-articles

North America HQ: [email protected]

Follow Royal York Property Management

Facebook · Instagram · Threads · LinkedIn · X (Twitter) · YouTube · TikTok · Pinterest · Crunchbase

Nathan Levinson: LinkedIn · Bio

Employee Reviews: 131 five-star reviews on Indeed

CBJ Newsmakers