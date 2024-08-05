Rubicon Organics Celebrates Multiple Wins at KIND Awards 2025

Award Highlights:

Simply Bare™ Organic – Craft Brand of the Year (2 nd year running)

year running) Simply Bare™ Organic BC Organic Pink Drip (Gastown Genetics) – Budtender Choice: Weed of the Year

Simply Bare™ Organic BC Organic Pink Drip (Gastown Genetics) – Flower of the Year

1964 Supply Co.™ – Brand of the Year (2 nd year running)

year running) 1964 Supply Co.™ – Blue Dream FSE Resin Vape – Vape of the Year (2 nd year running)

year running) 1964 Supply Co.™ – Comatose FSE Resin AIO Vape – Best New Product Launch of the Year

Wildflower™ – Wellness Brand of the Year (2ndyear running)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), is Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, proudly announces its outstanding performance at the 2025 KIND Awards. This year, the Company earned top honours across seven prestigious categories, reinforcing its leadership in premium cannabis.

“These awards, voted on by over 350 Canadian Budtenders—the true gatekeepers and experts on the ground—are a powerful endorsement of our quality and innovation,” said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “Winning across multiple categories year after year reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our vision to be the most trusted house of premium cannabis brands. As we look ahead to 2026, we are thrilled to meet the growing demand for our brands with increased premium product availability from our newly licensed Cascadia facility. This achievement is a proud moment for our team and underscores our dedication to delivering top-quality cannabis to consumers nationwide.”

Melanie Ramsey, Chief Operating Officer, added: “To receive this breadth of recognition across our three flagship brands is exceptional. I am most proud of winning both Flower of the Year and Weed of the Year for BC Organic Pink Drip. It’s an outstanding genetic and a testament to our genetic strategy. We have now won the best weed award four years in a row, which speaks volumes about our consistency, premium quality and innovation as Canada’s leading premium house of brands.”

The KIND Awards are among the Canadian cannabis industry’s most prestigious honours, spotlighting brands and products that exemplify innovation, quality, and consumer trust.

For more information about Rubicon Organics and its award-winning premium House of Brands, please visit https://www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC), which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mathieu Aubin

VP Marketing and New Business

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

For investor relations, please contact:

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics’ goal of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers