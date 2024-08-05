Rubicon Organics Launches 1964 Supply Co.™ All-in-One FSE Resin Vapes in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon”, or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, is proud to announce the launch of its new 1964 Supply Co.™ (“1964”) All-in-One (“AIO”) Full Spectrum Extract (“FSE”) Resin Vapes into the Canadian market.

Building on the successful launch of its 510 FSE resin vape cartridges in May 2024, Rubicon Organics introduces a new All-in-One device. Designed for convenience, the AIO delivers the Company’s premium, highly flavourful FSE resin through hardware carefully selected to bring out the full expression of Rubicon’s FSE resin made from its renowned, terpene rich, flower inputs.

The first AIO release will feature Comatose, 1964’s best-selling 510 vape SKU, in a 0.5 gram format that allows for an attractive price point and broad consumer accessibility. The product will debut in British Columbia and roll out to most major provinces across Canada (excluding Quebec) in the coming months. Rubicon plans to launch two additional AIO offerings by the end of 2025.

“This launch is another important step in our growth strategy,” said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “We are excited to bring our All-in-One vapes to Canadian consumers and continue offering premium, full-spectrum cannabis products that meet the evolving needs of today’s market.”

This launch aligns with Rubicon’s 1964 brand strategy to attract consumers from the legacy market — both current and former — by offering high-quality products at compelling value. As one of the only AIO products in the category to feature FSE resin, this launch sets a new standard in a vape segment largely dominated by distillate-based products.

RSU Forfeiture

The Company clarifies that 900,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) have been forfeited pursuant to the terms of Rubicon’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan in relation to the termination of a former employee in 2022.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Delta, BC Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of our Hope, BC Facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon’s disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics’ goal of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, demand for its products in international markets, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company’s ability to maintain certification standards, and the successful implementation of its business strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

