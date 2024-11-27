Rubicon Organics Recognized for Excellence with Multiple Prestigious Awards at KIND 2024

Simply Bare™ Organic – Budtender Choice

Simply Bare™ Organic – Craft Brand of the Year

1964 Supply Co.™ – Brand of the Year

1964 Supply Co.™ – Flower of the Year – Stinky Pinky

1964 Supply Co.™ – Vape of the Year – Blue Dream FSE Resin Vape

1964 Supply Co.™ – Best New Product of the Year – Blue Dream FSE Resin Vape

1964 Supply Co.™ – Hash of the Year – Lebanese Hash

1964 Supply Co.™ – Edible Product of the Year – CBG THC Pineapple Mango

Wildflower™ – Wellness Brand of the Year

Wildflower™ – Wellness Product of the Year – Extra Strength Relief Stick

Wildflower™ – Minor Cannabinoids Product of the Year – Goji Berry Sweet Dreams Gummies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is proud to announce its extraordinary performance at the 2024 KIND Awards. Recognized in 11 categories, including Budtender Choice for its super premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic and Brand of the Year with 1964 Supply Co.™, these accolades underscore the Company’s commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality premium and organic cannabis to customers across Canada.

“The Kind Awards, voted on by Canadian Budtenders, highlight expert opinions on quality products,” said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “Being recognized across multiple categories in such a competitive market is a proud day for our team and underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and consistently delivering top-quality cannabis.”

These awards reaffirm Rubicon Organics’ strategy to lead the premium cannabis segment by consistently delivering top-tier products and exceptional value to our customers. As the Company continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its presence in the market, these accolades provide powerful validation of its efforts.

Highlighting the Company’s positive achievements in the vape category, Melanie Ramsey, Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “The launch of our vape product line in Q2 2024 was a significant milestone for us. Winning Vape of the Year and Best New Product of the Year is a testament to our ability to deeply understand consumer insights and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s creativity and dedication to deliver high-quality products that our consumer is looking for.”

The KIND Awards are among the Canadian cannabis industry’s most prestigious honors, spotlighting brands and products that exemplify innovation, quality, and consumer trust.

For more information about Rubicon Organics and its award-winning premium House of Brands, please visit https://www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mathieu Aubin

VP Marketing and New Business

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

For investor relations, please contact:

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics’ goal of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, ability to continue to launch new products, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits for construction at its facilities in a timely manner; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics’ limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and those factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rubicon Organic’s annual information form dated March 27, 2024 filed with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers