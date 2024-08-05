Rubicon Organics Secures $4 million in Financing to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon” or the “Company”), is Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, announced today that it has entered into additional credit agreements (the “Credit Agreements”) pursuant to which it has borrowed up to an aggregate of $4,000,000 from Community Savings Credit Union (“CSCU” or the “Lender”).

The Credit Agreements consist of a $3.0 million Capital Loan with a term of five years, with an amortization period of ten years, and bears interest at a rate of 6.79% per annum and a $1.0 million Line of Credit which bears interest at a rate of CSCU Basic Lending Rate plus 5.50%, calculated on a monthly basis.

The Credit Agreements, secured against the Cascadia Facility and expected to be finalized within the next month, will be used by the Company to fund margin accretive projects at its Pacifica and Cascadia Facilities.

“This financing provides us with capital and flexibility to execute on our growth plans while maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said Glen Ibbott, CFO. “We appreciate the continued support of our financial partners and their confidence in our vision.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC), which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected finalization and use of proceeds from the Credit Agreements, the Company’s strategic growth initiatives, and expected margin accretive projects at the Pacifica and Cascadia Facilities. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in regulatory requirements, operational risks, market demand, competition, and the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange; and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



