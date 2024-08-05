Rubicon Organics to Present at Small Cap Discoveries in Vancouver and Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming investor-focused events: Small Cap Discoveries, taking place September 29–30 in Vancouver, and the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO, scheduled for October 21–23 in Toronto.

Small Cap Discoveries – Vancouver

Hosted at the Parq Hotel and Casino, Small Cap Discoveries is a curated event designed to connect engaged investors with high-potential Canadian growth companies. The conference features company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings, all aimed at fostering meaningful relationships, improving access to capital, and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship within Canada’s microcap ecosystem.

Rubicon Organics will present its recent achievements and future plans on September 30 at 9:00 AM, followed by scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Company are encouraged to contact the event coordinator at [email protected].

To register for the Small Cap Discoveries Conference, please visit: here

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025

Rubicon Organics will also be participating in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO, held in partnership with MicroCapClub at the Arcadian Loft in downtown Toronto. This event runs from October 21–23, 2025, and offers a unique opportunity for investors to engage directly with innovative microcap companies through presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Registration is expected to close soon, and one-on-one meeting scheduling will open shortly. Interested investors are encouraged to register promptly to secure participation.

For more information and to register, please visit: here

Engagement of Atrium Research Corporation

Rubicon Organics has engaged Atrium Research Corporation (“Atrium”), an independent third-party, to provide research services. Atrium will receive $3,500 per month for 12 months beginning on October 1st, 2025. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval. Atrium and the Company are arm’s-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Delta, BC Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of its Hope, BC facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon’s disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Rubicon Organics Inc.’s participation in upcoming investor events, future growth plans, expansion of production capacity, international distribution opportunities, and anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in regulatory requirements, operational risks, market demand, competition, and the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange; and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



CBJ Newsmakers