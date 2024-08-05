RUNSTACK Announces Meta-Agent AI Systems with Self-building and Self-healing Saas Service

NORTH YORK, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RUNSTACK Inc., a Canadian AI-tech startup building the next generation of AI agent infrastructure, today announced its official entry into the market. While the company’s products are not yet publicly available, RUNSTACK revealed that its forthcoming platform will fundamentally change how people deploy, coordinate, and scale AI agents across teams, tools, and data environments.

At its core, RUNSTACK is creating a standalone system that allows people to create AI agents and seamlessly integrate with third-party systems, databases, and services. Beyond simple connectivity, these agents also collaborate with one another and other agents in real time. The company combines proprietary deep-tech components with emerging standards such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication and Model-Context Protocols (MCPs) to form an extensible architecture for intelligent automation.

“Today, to use AI agents, you need to code or learn complex interfaces,” said Nate Gibson, Co-founder and CTO of RUNSTACK. “Work is not broken, software is, so we have removed the software from the equation. You chat to RUNSTACK, and that is the entire interface.”

RUNSTACK’s platform enables people and companies to create and orchestrate autonomous teams of AI agents capable of managing workflows that typically require human oversight, such as project management, customer support, risk analysis, documentation, and sales operations. These agents are fully customized through Agent Blueprints and can be connected to tools via a self-learning integration engine known as Tooler, which automatically learns external APIs, tests them, and deploys connected agents in minutes.

The result is what the company calls “AI that works together so you don’t have to.” Instead of individual chatbots or siloed automations, RUNSTACK builds entire AI organizations that can plan, delegate, and execute tasks collaboratively, mirroring the dynamics of real-world teams.

“We are not making people redundant, we are making them irreplaceable.” said Nate Gibson. “RUNSTACK is different. We have an ecosystem of meta-agents that collaborate to oversee all aspects of the system. It’s a fundamentally new layer in the AI stack.”

RUNSTACK’s early partners include select startups and research organizations working to accelerate operational automation using multi-agent systems. The company plans to release a private beta in early 2026, followed by a staged public rollout later in the year.

Founded in 2025, RUNSTACK operates at the intersection of AI infrastructure, automation, and human-machine collaboration. The company’s mission is to help people offload redundant and repetitive work so they can focus on high-value, creative, and strategic work.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit www.runstack.ai.

Media Contact:

RUNSTACK Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (548) 540-2191

