Safe Software Named a Customers’ Choice in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools

Surrey, BC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safe Software, a leading provider of innovative data integration solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ report for Data Integration Tools. This marks the third consecutive year that Safe Software has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice.

As of March 2025, customers rated Safe Software 4.8 out of 5 for product capabilities (based on 108 reviews) and 4.7 out of 5 for support experience (based on 104 reviews), with an impressive 96% of customers willing to recommend the company. These results place Safe Software among the recognized vendors who meet or exceed both the market average for Overall Experience and the market average for User Interest and Adoption.

“Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. “It’s a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the impact our technology has on their work. We’re committed to delivering the best experience, being responsive, innovative, and customer-obsessed as we continue to evolve our platform to meet tomorrow’s data challenges.”

Read the full report here to see what our customers are saying about us.

Safe Software was also recently recognized as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools , marking its fifth consecutive inclusion among a global field of 20 vendors.

Safe Software remains dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, driven by a deep-rooted obsession with understanding and supporting user needs. By ensuring its solutions remain adaptable and aligned with evolving customer expectations, the company empowers organizations to navigate complex data challenges with greater ease and confidence, enabling meaningful, real-world outcomes.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, real-time stream data, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com .



