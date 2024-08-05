SafeHouse Science Launches National Veteran-Led Care Ecosystem to Support Veterans, RCMP, First Responders, and Their Families

Edmonton, AB, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SafeHouse Science, a veteran-led, human-centred healthcare ecosystem, officially launches today with a mission to transform how Canada supports those who have served. Built to address the long-standing gaps in fragmented healthcare, benefits navigation, and mental-health support for trauma-impacted communities, SafeHouse Science offers a coordinated, “any door, one path” model that ensures no one is left to navigate the system alone.

With a leadership team led by CEO Nathan Mison, CFO Tom McGaugh, and Chief Growth Officer David Moriarity, SafeHouse Science brings together lived experience, clinical rigour, and disciplined case management to deliver compassionate, holistic, wraparound care to veterans, RCMP, first responders, and their families.

Grounded in a veteran-first approach, SafeHouse Science connects every entry point—clinics, nursing, telemedicine, or community touchpoints—into an RN-led case-management hub. Clients receive a whole-person assessment, coordinated navigation across medical and mental-health needs, advocacy support for benefits, and ongoing follow-through with no arbitrary time limits.

“At its core, SafeHouse Science exists because people who have served this country deserve more than a patchwork of systems—they deserve clarity, dignity, and someone who won’t disappear when things get hard,” said Nathan Mison, CEO of SafeHouse Science. “Our promise is simple: we meet you where you are, we listen first, and we navigate every step with you. You matter, and we have your back.”

The launch occurs at a pivotal moment for Canada’s health landscape, with more than 468,000 veterans and 450,000 first responders, including RCMP, frequently underserved by existing care models. SafeHouse Science answers that need with:

SafeHouse Science’s national rollout includes its existing clinics, a growing nursing and telemedicine network, and a long-term plan to build a national, fully integrated Interdisciplinary Clinic (IDC) model at scale. The organization is currently completing its executive build-out and beginning its first phase of strategic acquisitions.

“SafeHouse Science represents a new standard for what coordinated care in Canada can look like—ethical, practical, and grounded in lived experience,” said Tom McGaugh, Chief Financial Officer. “This ecosystem is built to scale with integrity and discipline.”

“As a veteran, I know the difference it makes when someone says ‘I understand’—and means it,” said David Moriarity, Chief Growth Officer. “SafeHouse Science is here to make sure no one feels lost in the system again.”

About SafeHouse Science

SafeHouse Science is a veteran-led, human-centred healthcare ecosystem providing coordinated, high-touch support to veterans, RCMP, first responders, and their families. Through a “many entrances, one coordinated path” model, SafeHouse Science integrates clinics, telemedicine, nursing, mental-health navigation, and benefits advocacy into one seamless pathway delivered by veteran peers and registered nurses. Rooted in trauma-informed care, lived experience, and disciplined follow-through, SafeHouse Science exists to ensure that no one who served is left behind.

