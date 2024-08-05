Safer Mobility Enhancing Life— Hongqi EHS5 Debuts at IAA as a Fortress of Safety for Your Loved Ones, Backed by a European Localization Strategy

Munich, Germany, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the prestigious IAA Mobility 2025, Hongqi made a striking European debut with its all-electric SUV, the EHS5. Mr. Liu Yigong, President of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Mr. Qiu Xuejun, Consul General of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Munich, attended the event, together with leading international media outlets. Combining Eastern design aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, the EHS5 marks the launch of the brand’s European localization strategy and showcases Hongqi’s ambitious vision and exceptional engineering prowess to global audiences.

A New Vision for European Localization

At the press conference, Mr. Wang Lingyu, Vice President of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., unveiled Hongqi’s European localization strategy. FAW Europe, established in July in Amsterdam, will serve as a regional hub, enabling the brand to gain deeper insights and respond swiftly to Europe’s diverse market demands. Hongqi will integrate top-tier R&D resources, continuously advancing the TianGong (Intelligent Battery Electric Vehicle platform), HongHu (Hybrid Power Vehicle platform), and JiuZhang (Intelligent Software Platform for smart driving & digital interface) technology platforms, enhancing its competitiveness in smart cockpit, smart driving, smart chassis, and green powertrain. By 2028, Hongqi will offer up to 15 models in the European market, across A to E class segments, offering BEVs and HEVs as well as left- and right-hand drive versions, while establishing over 200 sales and service outlets and launching the “Care 365” service brand to provide an unparalleled premium experience. As the first model under this strategy, the EHS5 demonstrates Hongqi’s determination to lead in Europe and reflects its exceptional product capability and brand confidence.

Intelligent Design Tailored for European Families

Mr. Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Creative Director of China FAW, unveiled the EHS5, designed specifically for European families. Guided by the core product philosophy of “A Fortress of Safety for Your Loved Ones, Family Camp on the Move, and First-Class Comfort for Every Journey,” the SUV seamlessly combines luxury, safety, and practicality, making it a standout highlight on the IAA exhibition floor.

Fortress-Level Safety Protection

Built on Hongqi’s “Safety First” philosophy, the EHS5 features a body structure composed of 78% ultra-high-strength steel with 2000 MPa submarine-grade protection. Its battery system meets IPX8 standards for water, fire, and puncture resistance and is equipped with multi-scenario AEB and 360° active protection, ensuring all-round safety for all occupants.

A Mobile Family Camp for Worry-Free Long-Distance Travel

The EHS5 also functions as a “mobile family camp.” With a 2,900 mm wheelbase and up to 1,653 liters of flexible storage (42L front + 1,611L rear), it easily accommodates strollers and full camping gear. Vehicle-to-load power and wireless charging further enhance daily practicality. Supporting 20-minute fast charging (10%–80%) and a WLTP range of 550 km, combined with low-temperature, low-degradation battery cells, the EHS5 ensures reliable performance even in harsh European winters, completely eliminating range anxiety for family users.

First-Class Comfort Experience

Inside, the EHS5 delivers a first-class driving and riding environment, featuring an 18-way adjustable, ventilated, heated, and massaging passenger seat, suede cloud-touch interior, dual-layer acoustic glass, and advanced suspension system, creating a serene, smooth, and luxurious experience that truly embodies Hongqi’s pursuit of “Safer Mobility Enhancing Life.”

Shaping a Promising Future Together

The launch of the EHS5 exemplifies Hongqi’s brand philosophy: “Great cars for the people who drive us.” Looking ahead, Hongqi will continue to uphold its core values of “Safety, Intelligence, Sustainability, Wellness and Excellence,” offering diverse and high-quality new energy vehicles to Europe and global markets, and working hand in hand with users to create a promising future of mobility.



CBJ Newsmakers