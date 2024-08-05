SAGA Metals Appoints Accomplished Mining Executive Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors and Engages Xander Capital Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAGA Metals Corp. (“SAGA” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mining executive Peter Hogendoorn to its Board of Advisors, along with a key investor relations partnership aimed at elevating shareholder engagement and corporate visibility.

Appointment of Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors

With over three decades of experience, Mr. Hogendoorn has specialized in financing junior mining and technology companies in both public and private sectors. As the founder and owner of Wrenswood Capital Corp for the past 20 years, he has focused on investing in and advising numerous start-ups and facilitating the revitalization of defunct operations. In 2012, he raised $16M through a joint venture that financed the original Sage Plains potash discovery well, which is still regarded as the richest potash discovery well in history. In 2021, he founded Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE), of which he is currently CEO, where he has advanced permitting and engineering for initial production of 150,000 TPY, with State and Private Mineral leases of approximately 30,000 acres and BLM prospecting permit applications on an additional 58,000 acres.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to SAGA Metals’ board of advisors, where his proven track record as a distinguished mining executive will significantly enhance our strategic vision,” said Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals. “Peter’s extensive experience in driving successful mineral exploration and development aligns seamlessly with our mission to advance critical mineral projects, particularly our Radar Titanium project in Labrador.”

Mr. Hogendoorn commented: “I’m excited by SAGA’s team and vision for developing strategic critical minerals that are traditionally produced in foreign jurisdictions. This has resulted in an overleverage of import dependence on critical minerals in Western economies. Such is the case for both Titanium and Potash with many starting to see the bull market opportunity ahead. Located in Labrador with proximal seaport access, I believe there exists an excellent opportunity to create important local jobs, and wealth creation as SAGA strives to become a major producer of titanium and other strategic critical minerals.”

Strategic IR Engagement with Xander Capital Partners

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated June 30, 2025 (the “Agreement“) with Xander Capital Partners Inc. (“Xander“), pursuant to which Xander will provide investor relations and market consulting services for an initial period of 12 months, subject to extension by mutual agreement of both parties. The Agreement can be terminated by giving 30 days’ prior written notice of termination to the other party or by mutual written agreement of the parties.

Xander has been engaged to heighten market awareness of the Company and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community. Pursuant to the Agreement, Xander will provide the following services to the Company: brand awareness, introductions to mining industry partners, research analysts, investment bankers, advisors, potential board members and digital marketing professionals. The Company will pay Xander a monthly cash fee of USD $10,000 as consideration for the services and 700,000 stock options (each, an “Option”), which Options are exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant and vest quarterly over a period of 12 months. The Options were issued to Rob Guzman and James Hellwarth, both principals of Xander.

Xander Capital Partners, a leading investor relations firm with over 30 years of cumulative industry experience whose clientele has included public companies such as Alpha Lithium Corp. from inception in 2019 to the recent $300-million-plus buyout in 2023. Xander’s engagement is expected to elevate the Company’s capital markets profile, ensuring that SAGA’s growth story reaches a broad and sophisticated investor base. Xander is headquartered in Orlando, with their reach expanding internationally. Their services include introductions to high-net-worth individuals, assistance with the raising of equity capital, and corporate sponsorship.

The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“).

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km2 on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

