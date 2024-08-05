Sara Sakina Reports 211% Sales Surge, Strengthens Position in North America’s Authentic Arabian Fragrance Market

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sara Sakina, a premier Canadian-based luxury e-commerce retailer specializing in authentic Middle Eastern perfumes, today announced explosive growth, reporting a 211.3% increase in orders for the first ten months of 2025 compared to the previous year. This not only signals market growth but also validates the brand’s core mission to combat the rise of counterfeit Arabian fragrances across North America.

A Counterfeit Epidemic Disrupting Tradition

The soaring demand for the complex, long-lasting scent profiles of Middle Eastern perfumery has created a significant challenge for consumers. The market is now saturated with low-quality, unverified products, often originating from secondary brokers. Shoppers are left vulnerable to vague origin claims and inconsistent quality, severely eroding trust in the rich, centuries-old tradition of perfumery from countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. According to the brand, this “counterfeit epidemic” compromises the very integrity of the art form.

Sara Sakina was established by founder Aymane Zerzkhane with a mission: to provide a safe-buy solution. Mr. Zerzkhane founded the company leveraging over 10 years of established, direct relationships with prestigious fragrance houses, including industry leaders such as Lattafa, Rasasi, and Al Haramain.

“Customers today are more informed and more discerning than ever,” explained Zerzkhane. “They want to know where their fragrance comes from, what’s in it, and whether it’s the real thing. Our growth reflects that shift.”

Sara Sakina ensures every product is directly and verifiably sourced. This commitment to cultural integrity and transparency is why the brand has achieved its massive success, fulfilling 12,681 orders and securing over 600 five-star reviews this year.

Exponential Momentum in the Market

-Sara Sakina’s growth and sales success are proof that North American consumers are actively seeking and rewarding verifiable authenticity. It also demonstrates the brand’s increasing presence in the North American fragrance market. By providing certified, directly-sourced products and eliminating the guesswork, the brand has built high consumer confidence and loyalty. Moreover, with Mr. Zerzkhane’s continued focus on verified sourcing, Sara Sakina is wellpositioned to meet rising demand for genuine, transparently sourced Arabian fragrances.

The company’s offering includes concentrated perfume oils, Eau de Parfum, and bakhour, all sourced from top Arabian houses.

To buy genuine fragrances securely from Sara Sakina and explore its verified collection online, please visit SaraSakina.com

About Sara Sakina

Sara Sakina is a Canada-based luxury e-commerce brand specializing in authentic Arabian (Dubai) perfumes, oils, incense, and fragrance accessories. With a focus on transparency, quality, and cultural integrity, the company offers verified, directly sourced products from renowned Middle Eastern fragrance houses such as Lattafa, Afnan, Ard Al Zaafaran, and more. Each item in the Sara Sakina collection reflects the depth, longevity, and artistry that define Arabian perfumery. From concentrated perfume oils to bakhour and incense burners, Sara Sakina delivers a refined fragrance experience to customers across Canada and the U.S., backed by fast shipping, clear labelling, and exceptional customer service.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sara Sakina

Contact Person: Aymane Zerzkhane

Contact Number: (647) 533-0878

Email: [email protected]

Country: Canada

Website: http://SaraSakina.com

Social Media Handles: @_SaraSakina, @SaraSakinaGifts



