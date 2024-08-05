Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Schulich School of Business and CGI launch new certificate to develop Canada’s next generation of digital leaders

Schulich School of Business and CGI launch new certificate to develop Canada’s next generation of digital leaders

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Surge Copper Advances Berg Toward Pre-Feasibility with Successful 2025 Drilling and Data Validation Program
Cognitrex Inc. Announces Market Entry of Enterprise LearningOS Platform Led by Founder Hana Dhanji
Bombardier to Provide Six Multi-role Aircraft to Support the Royal Canadian Air Force