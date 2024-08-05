Science World and TD Bank Group Team Up to Re-Wild the Ken Spencer Science Park

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science World has received $240,000 in funding from TD Bank Group, through the TD Ready Commitment, to support the Ken Spencer Science Park Re-Wild Project. With work already underway, this rewilding—the restoration of the land to its natural state—will transform the park’s outdoor space into a more vibrant and resilient ecosystem, enhancing biodiversity and providing new learning and exploration opportunities for visitors.

This fall, a new phase of work will begin in the park to introduce vibrant pollinator habitats. These new pollinator pathways will incorporate diverse plants and flowers to support local bee populations and other pollinators. This follows the first phase of the project, which was completed in spring 2025 and focused on redesigning and restoring the park’s wetland habitat. Now, the restored wetland is a biologically rich environment with a new ecological marsh, a flowing mountain stream, and a variety of local water plants. The space fosters a healthier landscape that supports wildlife while reflecting the natural biodiversity of British Columbia’s water systems.

“We’re so proud to help Science World turn back the clock on Ken Spencer Science Park, bringing it back to its natural state and fostering a healthier ecosystem for the local community,” said Julie Armour, Senior Vice President and Pacific Region Head, TD Bank Group. “Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we’re supporting organizations focused on growing and stewarding quality green spaces in urban and suburban areas for everyone to enjoy.”

“With this grant, we are closer to our goal of building a greener future, creating improved immersive educational surroundings and empowering visitors to conserve vital natural areas, like wetlands and pollinator habitats,” said Sarah Tulga, Climate Education Specialist and Curator of the Ken Spencer Science Park at Science World. “By restoring these spaces, we are not only creating a healthier, more vibrant ecosystem on our site but also inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and field ecologists.”

Quick facts:

The Ken Spencer Science Park is over 35,000 square feet

Science World has welcomed over 330,000 visitors to the park since its reopening in March 2025.

Over 355 participants have engaged in Bioblitz events, with a recorded 206 observations of 110 different species.

Over 4,000 square feet of the park will be restored through this project. The pollinator pathway areas will include at least 750 square feet of restored space. Over 46 different aquatic and terrestrial plant types were incorporated into the wetland revitalization.



To support the park’s rewilding, Science World has developed new educational programs and events. These include biological inventory events, known as Bioblitz events, where participants, including students from Science World’s Future Science Leaders program presented by Acuitas Therapeutics and community members, collect data on plant, insect, mammal, and bird species. This data is used to track progress and make data-driven decisions on plantings and maintenance.

The Ken Spencer Science Park Re-Wild Project shows how urban green spaces can be restored to support a healthier ecosystem, inviting visitors to experience a renewed sense of connection to the natural world. Link to photos can be found here.

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World’s mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers