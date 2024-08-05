Science World to Host North American Premiere of Soccer & Technology From The FIFA Museum, Coming May 2026

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This May, explore the game-changing technology and science behind the beautiful game at Science World’s upcoming exhibition, Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia. This travelling exhibition will make its North American debut at Science World on May 15, 2026, as Vancouver prepares to welcome the world to the FIFA World Cup 26TM.

From the pitch to the broadcast booth, Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum offers a deep dive into soccer’s evolving ecosystem. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how evolving technology shapes the innovation, preparation, action, enjoyment and analysis of soccer games.

The Province of British Columbia is a presenting partner of Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum at Science World. The Province also recently made a significant investment to support the development of Science World’s On the Road: The Science of Sport. This unique show will travel to communities across the province, showcasing the science behind some of our favourite sports through thrilling demonstrations.

The North American premiere of the exhibition opens to the public on May 15, 2026, and runs until September 7, 2026, highlighting Vancouver’s role as a global centre for culture and innovation.

QUOTES

Fiona Cole-Hamilton, Vice President, Experience & Products, Science World

“As an organization committed to making science for all, we are delighted to partner with the FIFA Museum to host an exhibition that showcases the science and technology behind the world’s most popular sport at a time when soccer fans from around the world will be visiting our city. By highlighting the technology behind soccer, we hope to engage new audiences and inspire the next generation of sports technologists and innovators.”

Hon. Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

“The Province is incredibly proud to be a presenting partner of this upcoming exhibition at Vancouver’s iconic Science World. When we welcome the world next year for the FIFA World Cup 26TM, this exhibition will offer visiting soccer fans and locals a unique opportunity to learn about the sport in a comprehensive and engaging way. This feature exhibition will help raise British Columbia’s profile on a global scale as a destination and tourism hub for years to come.”

Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum

“We are thrilled that Vancouver will host our exhibition’s first-ever stop in North America. This exhibition offers fans a chance to see the game like never before — to discover the cutting-edge science that supports soccer for players, coaches, referees, and fans alike. There is simply no better partner than Science World to further share this fascinating story of sport and innovation.”

–30–

The FIFA Museum

The FIFA Museum is a global institution with one of the most comprehensive collections dedicated to international football. The museum celebrates the rich heritage of the beautiful game and tells the story of how world football’s governing body has developed association football worldwide, cementing its status as the world’s number one sport. Committed to sharing the magic of football, the FIFA Museum offers a wide range of attractions, audiovisual experiences, and thought-provoking exhibitions.

To find out more about the FIFA Museum, visit: https://www.fifamuseum.com/en.

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World’s mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers