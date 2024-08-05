SEIU Local 2: Alberni Golf Club workers and allies rallied in Port Alberni to protest mass layoffs and union busting

PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 50 community supporters joined unionized workers from Alberni Golf Club on Sunday, first in downtown Port Alberni, then outside the Alberni Golf Club. They gathered to say “no” to mass layoffs, and what the workers say is retaliation and an attempt to bust their Union.

Ak Manhas has worked at the club for 38 years and was laid off last Tuesday for the first time. “Getting laid off from feels punitive and personal,” he said. “The employer has not been respecting the collective bargaining agreement we signed at the end of July and now that we are holding them accountable, they have laid us off in retaliation, plain and simple!”

Prior to Manhas’ layoff, the Service Employees International Union Local 2 filed grievances against the Golf Club management for refusing to pay the agreed upon bargained wage increases and refusing to recognize years of service and seniority rights.

Six unionized seasonal workers were laid off after Labour Day, much earlier in the fall than the usual mid-October seasonal layoff. Most of them have been working at Alberni Golf Club for five to eight years. Then, in an unprecedented move, the Golf Club laid off the remaining three unionized full-time permanent employees on Tuesday, November 14.

The impact of the layoffs has been profound on workers like Carl Wagner and his wife, Una, sweethearts since he was 15 years old.

“I was so pleased when we ratified our first Collective Agreement,” said Carl Wagner, who has worked at the club for almost 14 years. “My wife is a breast cancer survivor, and was recently diagnosed with a debilitating lung disease,” he said. “She has had to leave the workforce, and I really needed to have medical benefits. We won those in our Collective Agreement but now they have laid us off, those benefits will be delayed. I can’t believe anyone could be so unfeeling and heartless.”

“The fact that my husband would be getting benefits was like a ton of weight being lifted off our shoulders,” said Una Wagner. “Unfortunately, before we even had the opportunity to use these benefits my husband’s employer laid him off. In his 14 years of employment at this job, this has never happened before, and there is no justification offered for them taking this action.”

The stress and anxiety that has been placed on families like the Wagners by the actions of the Club’s management is unfathomable, but the workers are fighting back and getting plenty of support.

Amongst the community supporters at the rally were former BC Minister of Labour, Harry Bains; BC Federation of Labour Secretary-Treasurer, Hermender Singh Kailley; and retired IBEW leader Mervyn Van Steinburg.

“When you’ve been participating in the labour movement for decades, you see a lot of horrible employers, you don’t like it, but you see the abuse, you see the excuses, you even get a little bit jaded. but what the Alberni Golf Course management has done to the workers that take care of this golf course is absolutely rock bottom.” said Hermender Singh, who shared encouraging words with the workers.

“Joining a union is something that’s enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The ability to collectively bargain is your right, and we can’t let an employer like this take that away from you.”

The workers know they’re in for a fight, but they have fought before and won. Seeing the support from the community has only served to strengthen their resolve.

BACKGROUND

The workers joined SEIU in the fall of 2024, and this past were forced to strike in July of 2025 to win their first union contract. Their employer fought them tooth and nail during their unionization process and then while bargaining their first contract.

READ MORE: https://seiulocal2.ca/through-solidarity-alberni-golf-club-workers-secure-first-contract-with-impressive-gains/

