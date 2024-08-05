SEIU Local 2 Opposes OLG Decision at Kawartha Downs

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) announcement last week not to renew its gaming contract with Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs and its parent corporation Great Canadian Entertainment (GCE) puts tariff-proof jobs at risk at the slots, the racetrack, and beyond. The current contact expires in April 2026.

SEIU Local 2, the largest Union in Ontario’s horse racing industry, has reached out to Ontario Premier Doug Ford seeking a reversal of the decision.

There are more than 30,000 jobs created and supported by Ontario’s horse racing industry. These are good paying, tariff-proof jobs, many of which are in smaller Ontario communities and rural settings.

The Kawartha Downs Racetrack cannot continue to operate without the slots on site. As the anchor tenant, Shorelines Slots provide necessary rent revenue for the track to continue operations. No fewer than one hundred and fifty jobs hang in the balance (both union and non-union workers). Employment attached to supplier businesses and contracted services, could also see job loses.

Both the Union and the racetrack ownership find the OLG decision particularly perplexing because the track has been vigorously pursuing ambitious plans to develop the property into a year-round destination location. The Slots operation is the anchor tenancy that serves as the cornerstone/springboard for this promising future expansion, creating additional good-paying, year-round jobs. Additionally, the Slots operation has proven to be profitable and generate valuable revenue for the province.

A letter dated October 6, 2025, from SEIU Local 2 President David Bridger to Premier Ford is available at www.seiulocal2.ca/olg-decision-puts-jobs-at-risk.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.



