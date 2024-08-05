SENTALER Opens Inaugural Standalone Boutique in New York City

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian luxury outerwear brand SENTALER has proudly unveiled its first standalone U.S. seasonal boutique at 803 Madison Avenue, marking a defining moment in the brand’s evolution. The opening coincides with SENTALER’s sixteenth anniversary and serves as a celebration of craftsmanship, modern luxury, and the enduring spirit of Heritage Canadian design.

Spanning two stories and 4,177 square feet, the New York seasonal boutique offers an immersive, gallery-like environment that brings the SENTALER world to life. A sculptural and immersive installation of larger-than-life Cherry Lacquered fruits anchors the entrance, complemented by soft mirrored light, and refined black-and-white architectural lines – an elegant nod to the brand’s iconic Signature Ribbed Sleeve detail – all thoughtfully juxtaposed with the expressive hues of the Fall/Winter 2025/26 collection.

“Opening on Madison Avenue is the realization of a long-held vision,” says Bojana Sentaler, Founder, President & Creative Director. “New York has always pushed me to think bigger, design with intention, and pursue excellence without compromise. This seasonal boutique marks a decisive step in our evolution – a focused, elevated expression of SENTALER on the Upper East Side.”

The boutique showcases SENTALER’s latest Fall/Winter 2025/26 collection, defined by architectural tailoring, sculptural proportion, and a palette anchored by Cherry Lacquer, the brand’s celebratory Color of the Year. The refined crimson shade, rich with depth and intensity, symbolizes SENTALER’s sixteenth-year milestone; a tribute to passion, strength, and transformation.

To launch the new seasonal boutique, Bojana Sentaler hosted a Sweet Sixteen birthday celebration for her namesake company with guests including Aditi Shah, Fern Mallis, JoAni Johnson, Joe Holder, Mary Leest, Marina Ingvarsson, Nick Arrington, Nicole Argiris, top clients from the tri-state area, members of the media, and the New York fashion industry; all longstanding supporters of the brand. Set within the new Madison Avenue boutique, guests enjoyed a luxury photo set, cherry-themed cocktails, and even a Sweet Sixteen cherry decorated birthday cake.

In tandem with the New York opening, SENTALER has also introduced a new seasonal boutique at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, reinforcing the brand’s expanding North American footprint. These openings align with the Suite Sixteen Tour, an experiential series of private trunk shows hosted at celebrated destinations including the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, and Waldorf Astoria Park City.

“This year is about connection – to our craft, our clients, and the story that has shaped SENTALER,” adds Sentaler. “Each coat is a study in precision and craftsmanship, created one at a time by skilled artisans who work with the world’s finest alpaca fabrics. Bringing that level of artistry to New York is a powerful moment for us – and a clear signal of what’s ahead as SENTALER continues to grow.”

The SENTALER Madison Avenue Seasonal Boutique is now officially open to the public through December 31, 2025.

About SENTALER

Founded by Bojana Sentaler in 2009, SENTALER is a Canadian luxury outerwear brand celebrated globally for its sustainable alpaca fabrications, timeless silhouettes, and Signature Ribbed Sleeve detail. Designed in Canada and handcrafted in Peru, each SENTALER coat embodies warmth, elegance, and modern femininity. Worn by women and men of influence – from members of the Royal Family to Hollywood’s elite – SENTALER is available at select global retailers and online at sentaler.com.

