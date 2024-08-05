Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Death of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Senvest”) (TSX: SEC) announces with profound sadness the passing of its founder and long-time leader, Victor Mashaal, who served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Victor passed away at the age of 87 following a brief illness. He was a deeply respected and admired leader and a mentor to the entire Senvest family. He will be greatly missed.

Richard Mashaal, Director and Vice-President of the Corporation, stated: “We all mourn the loss of a great man. My father founded the Corporation in 1968. The firm began with an initial investment of $10,000 to purchase the Canadian rights to Sensormatic Electronics Corporation’s anti-shoplifting products. He pioneered this industry in Canada, as well as the Canadian Pay TV industry through an investment in First Choice Communications, where he also served as Chief Executive Officer. He guided the Corporation through a series of transformations that ensured its continued success across evolving economies and business cycles. We all owe him a debt of gratitude for his exceptional business acumen and his caring, nurturing nature as a person.”

In recognition of Victor’s passing, Senvest’s Montreal offices will be closed through January 5, 2026.

On an interim basis, Victor Mashaal’s duties as President and Chief Executive Officer will be jointly assumed by Richard Mashaal and George Malikotsis, Vice-President, Finance, in addition to their current roles. His duties as Chairman will be assumed on an interim basis by Frank Daniel, current Board member and Secretary Treasurer. In addition, the vacancy on the Board created by Victor’s passing will be filled by George Malikotsis.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice-President, Finance, Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.



