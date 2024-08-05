September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RBX | ASX: RXR | OTC: RSRBF | Börse Frankfurt: RB4) is pleased to report on its activities for the September 2025 Quarter. Robex owns the Nampala Gold Mine in Mali and continues to make strong progress on the construction of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, which remains on schedule for first gold pour in Q4 CY25.

Highlights:

Robex and Predictive Discovery (ASX: PDI) announced a merger of equals, aiming to create a strengthened mid-tier West African gold producer. The merger, announced on 6 October 2025, is expected to close by early 2026, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions and shareholder approval.

Robex accelerated the expiry of its 2024 warrants from 27 June 2026 to 18 October 2025 after the share price exceeded C$3.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company raised C$148.2M, strengthening its balance sheet and highlighting strong investor confidence.

Robex amended its US$130 million senior facility with Sprott, unlocking up to US$90 million to support Kiniero Gold Project development.

Mining commenced on day and night shift at Kiniero, with delivery of ore to the run-of-mine (ROM) pad.

Kiniero construction remains on schedule and on budget for first gold pour in Q4 2025. Mining is underway and more than 4.8 million LTI-free hours have been recorded. Major milestones have been achieved including near-complete mills, 45% electrical progress at the power station, 76% completion of the TSF, and full delivery of structural and electrical materials.

Initiated 20,000m RC drilling at Sabali South (Kiniero) to expand resources, with diamond drilling planned at SGA and NEGD, while near-mine exploration continued at Nampala to extend mine life.

Strategic planning advanced 2026 exploration programs, budgeting and target generation across Guinea and Mali.

Nampala operation remains Lost Time Injury ( LTI ) free, with more than 2.04 million hours worked. Kiniéro project has recorded 4.86 million LTI-free hours.

) free, with more than 2.04 million hours worked. Kiniéro project has recorded 4.86 million LTI-free hours. Nampala produced 9,774 ounces and sold 9,529 ounces of gold during the September 2025 quarter.

Year-to-date gold production from Nampala totalled 34,401oz at an All-in Sustaining (AISC) of C$2,555/oz.

Robex’s Managing Director and CEO Matt Wilcox commented:

“We advanced the Kiniero Gold Project strongly throughout the September quarter, with mining now underway and delivery of ore to the ROM pad, with drilling and blasting to commence shortly. Construction is progressing across all major areas, with no lost-time injuries reported during the quarter.

“Key milestones included major progress on the process plant, completion of critical concrete works, advancement of CIL tank installation, and continued work on the SAG mill and tailings storage facility. Site infrastructure, including power generation and fuel facilities, also progressed in line with schedule.

We remain committed to delivering Kiniero safely, efficiently, and responsibly, while maintaining strong engagement with host communities and stakeholders. Meanwhile, operations at the Nampala Gold Mine in Mali continued to perform despite challenging operating conditions.”

Kiniéro Gold Project, Guinea

Construction Overview

The Kiniero Project remains on track for first gold pour in Q4 2025, with construction and mine development advancing in line with schedule milestones.

Mining

Mining operations commenced during the quarter on both day and night shifts, with 82,590 tonnes of material mined, including 20,625 tonnes of ore and 10,000 tonnes of ore rehandled from historical stockpile to the main ROM pad.

Initial mining activities have commenced with free-digging operations, and the first production blast being completed mid-October.

Mining & ROM Pad management contracts services, Grade control contract services, Drill & Blast contract services and secondary haulage contract services all executed, and contractors have mobilised to site.

Figure 1: Aerial view of the Kiniéro site showing construction progress and ore stockpile on the ROM Pad

Process Plant and Infrastructure

Concrete work for the process plant and power station completed during the quarter, marking a major construction milestone.

All platework, structural steel, piping, and electrical materials delivered to site.

Structural, Mechanical & Piping (SMP) works are advancing, with structural steel erected or preassembled.

SAG mill assembly is complete, with the mill floating on its bearing and the right gear installed; alignment and drivetrain installation are scheduled for early Q4 2025.

Ball mill assembly is nearing completion, with ring gear installation to follow.

Primary crushing and reclaim areas are well advanced, with steelwork and platework installation currently underway.

Leaching circuit construction is ahead of schedule, with all intertank screens and agitators near complete on train A.

Steelwork for the elution, gold room and reagent areas is progressing strongly.

The onsite pipe fabrication workshop is fully operational, supporting accelerated progress in piping installation.

Power Generation and Electrical Works

The power station construction remains on schedule, with low voltage motor control centres (MCCs) delivered and installed.

Four engines (4MW) delivered to site, with based frame preparation underway and installation expected in October.

Electrical work is advancing, with nearly 30,000m of cabling installed and the power station 45% electrically complete.

Engine haul building structural steel completed, with cladding and ancillary works progressing.

Fuel storage facility tankage erection progressed according to plan during the quarter.

Tailing Storage Facility (TSF)

Construction of tailings storage facilities (TSF) is progressing on schedule.

The eastern embankment is progressing strongly, with +500,000m 3 of fill placed.

of fill placed. Lining crew remobilized during last September, installing 78,650m 2 of HDPE Liner.

of HDPE Liner. Earthworks for the tailing pipeline containment channel and process water pond completed and prepared for lining.

Other Infrastructure

Overland HDPE piping, including the tailings and freshwater pipelines, advanced well with over 15km welded by quarter-end.

Field-erected tankage reached 99% complete, with painting outstanding.

Concrete contracting works completed, with contractor demobilization commencing in early October.

ROM Haul roads and site access roads progressed, maintaining efficient material movement to the processing area.

Construction Next Steps – Q4 2025

In the quarter ahead, Robex expects to:

Continue with SMP works for the process plant and power station.

Complete mill installation.

Continue with electrical and instrumentation installation in a staged approach to allow energization of switch rooms for commissioning in November.

Complete the installation of four engines and commence commissioning and run on diesel by mid-November.

Continue with tailings storage facility earthworks and lining.

Complete mobilisation of operations, operation readiness and commissioning teams. Complete recruitment of operators and commence training programs.

Continue with mining development works and ramp up mining with more ore delivered to the ROM pad.

Continue grade control drilling at Sabali pit.

Community Relations

During the quarter, Robex’s Kiniero project maintained strong engagement with host communities through the delivery of key social and community initiatives under the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program:

Construction of four community centres in Ballan, Fara-Ballan, Mansounia, and Kiniero Centre were completed during the September quarter, with work having commenced in prior periods. Upgrades to the Ballan Primary School, including new facilities, were also finalised during the quarter.

Improved local healthcare services through ambulance repairs at the Kiniero Health centre, donation of anti-venoms and installation of solar-powered equipment for vaccine storage.

Supported education and community development, including the distribution of school kits to first-year students in nearby villages, and financial assistance for local cultural, religious, and sporting events.

Maintained regular community engagement, with ongoing consultations held across projected-affected areas.

Environmental and Safety Performance

At the in-development Kiniéro Project, Robex maintained strong environmental and health & safety practices during the quarter, reinforcing its commitment to responsible mining and early-stage community engagement. This proactive approach included:

Safety performance remained strong, with no lost time injuries (LTIs) recorded during the quarter.

A new on-site ambulance was delivered, equipped with upgraded medical and emergency equipment to enhance first-response capability.

The medical services contractor (AMS) mobilized in mid-September, including an expatriate emergency doctor and establishment of a dedicated emergency room.

Construction of the new site clinic progressed and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The tree nursery program continued during the quarter, with extensive seeding underway to support future site rehabilitation and biodiversity enhancement.

Contract for septic waste removal was finalised and waste management activities continued with the company’s waste removal contractor.

Water samples were collected and sent for analysis at Sabali camp treatment plant to ensure continued compliance with environmental and health standards.

Pre-Production Grade Control Completed at Sabali South

Robex has completed its pre-production grade control drilling campaign at Sabali South, ahead of planned mining activities at the deposit in Q4 2025. This follows the completion of the Mansounia grade control drilling program in Q2. The program comprised 2,843 inclined grade control drill holes, totalling 66,105 metres, aimed at refining subsurface grade definition in preparation for the commencement of mining. Grade control drilling results at Sabali south closely tracked the Mineral Reverse model. Results confirm the robustness of the geological model and support short-term mine planning.

September Quarter Progress at Kiniéro Gold Project, Guinea





Figure 2: Reclaim Chamber





Figure 3: Primary Crusher





Figure 4: Milling & CIL Tank Train





Figure 5: CIL Tank Train A & B





Figure 6: Areial view of Kiniero site





Figure 7: Power Station



Nampala Gold Operation, Mali

Units Q1 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q3 FY25 YTD FY25 Financial Data Production Oz 12,892 11,735 9,774 34,401 Sales Oz 11,869 13,104 9,529 34,501 Average Realised Price C$/oz 4,160 4,586 4,870 4,518 Revenue C$M 49,373 60,099 46,406 155,878 Operating Data Ore Mined t 631,515 720,924 353,818 1,706,257 Waste Mined t 2,370,569 1,964,118 1,587,604 5,922,291 Total Material Mined t 3,002,084 2,685,042 1,941,442 7,628,548 Stripping ratio w/o 3.75 2.72 4.48 3.47 Ore processed t 559,013 547,749 501,300 1,608,062 Head grade g/t 0.82 0.76 0.69 0.76 Recovery % 87.6 87.3 88.4 87.7

Material Mined: During the September 2025 quarter, total material mined amounted to 1,941,442 tonnes, comprising 1,587,604 tonnes of waste and 353,818 tonnes of ore. The strip ratio increased to 4.48, a 64.7% rise from 2.72 in the June 2025 quarter. This increase reflects a strategic focus on waste removal to facilitate access to deeper ore zones, which are expected to enhance both grade quality and ore availability in future periods.

During the September 2025 quarter, total material mined amounted to 1,941,442 tonnes, comprising 1,587,604 tonnes of waste and 353,818 tonnes of ore. The strip ratio increased to 4.48, a 64.7% rise from 2.72 in the June 2025 quarter. This increase reflects a strategic focus on waste removal to facilitate access to deeper ore zones, which are expected to enhance both grade quality and ore availability in future periods. Ore Processed: A total of 501,300 tonnes of ore were processed during the quarter, representing an 8.5% decrease from 547,749 tonnes in the June 2025 quarter. The reduced throughput was primarily due to limited ore availability, stemming from chute blockages, ore clogging caused by heavy rainfall, and electrical issues affecting instrumentation. Additional downtime for maintenance and crusher teeth replacement also contributed to the lower processing volumes.

A total of 501,300 tonnes of ore were processed during the quarter, representing an 8.5% decrease from 547,749 tonnes in the June 2025 quarter. The reduced throughput was primarily due to limited ore availability, stemming from chute blockages, ore clogging caused by heavy rainfall, and electrical issues affecting instrumentation. Additional downtime for maintenance and crusher teeth replacement also contributed to the lower processing volumes. Head Grade: The average head grade for the quarter was 0.69 g/t, down 10.2% (or 0.07 g/t) from 0.76 g/t in the previous quarter. This decline reflects the processing of an average-grade ore blend during the period. Despite the reduction, the grade remains aligned with the mine plan and grade control parameters.

The average head grade for the quarter was 0.69 g/t, down 10.2% (or 0.07 g/t) from 0.76 g/t in the previous quarter. This decline reflects the processing of an average-grade ore blend during the period. Despite the reduction, the grade remains aligned with the mine plan and grade control parameters. Recovery rate: Recovery improved to 88.4%, up 1.1% from 87.3% in the June quarter. This improvement was driven by enhanced control of high-grade rejects, which averaged 0.075 g/t compared to 0.092 g/t in the prior quarter. The improvement also reflects a lower proportion of transitional ore processed during the period.

Recovery improved to 88.4%, up 1.1% from 87.3% in the June quarter. This improvement was driven by enhanced control of high-grade rejects, which averaged 0.075 g/t compared to 0.092 g/t in the prior quarter. The improvement also reflects a lower proportion of transitional ore processed during the period. Gold Production: Gold production for the September 2025 quarter declined by 1,962 ounces to 9,774 ounces compared to the June quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower mill throughput and a reduction in feed grade, which averaged 0.69 g/t versus 0.76 g/t in the June quarter.

Environmental and Safety Performance

Safety performance remained strong, with no lost time injuries (LTIs) recorded during the quarter.

No reportable environmental incidents or breaches recorded.

Environmental monitoring programs continue for noise management, water and air quality

Community and Social Responsibility

Robex continued to support local communities at the Nampala Mine during Q3 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement. This included:

Contribution of ~C$353k to the local mining development fund.

Support for education and training, including vocational programs for 32 young Malians and distribution of school supplies to students in nearby villages.

Local partnerships and employment initiatives, including market garden purchases from women’s associations and engagement of community service providers through GIE Balimaya.

Infrastructure improvements, including rehabilitation of the 36km N’Tjikouna-Nampala-Finkolo-Tiola road.

Financial support for cultural, religious, and community events, including festivals and artistic biennials.

Skills development and hydraulic training for 12 community members, plus provision of pump repair kits to local town halls.

Extensive local procurement, supporting regional suppliers and strengthening economic opportunities in the Sikasso region.

Exploration and Development

During the quarter, Robex made significant progress across its West African exploration portfolio, with key developments including:

Appointments

Exploration Leadership Appointments: A new Chief Exploration Officer, Mr. Justin Rivers commenced during the quarter, bringing extensive leadership and exploration expertise to the executive team. A Chief Exploration Geologist for Kiniero was also appointed, further strengthening in-country technical leadership.

A new Chief Exploration Officer, Mr. Justin Rivers commenced during the quarter, bringing extensive leadership and exploration expertise to the executive team. A Chief Exploration Geologist for Kiniero was also appointed, further strengthening in-country technical leadership. Structural Geology Specialist Engaged: consultant engaged to undertake comprehensive desktop and field-based structural mapping and interpretation of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea. The study aims to improve ore body understanding, specifically the structural controls on gold mineralisation, to guide planned exploration drilling and enhance deposit (Resource) Modelling.

Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea

Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling Program – Sabali South Deposit: A three-month RC drilling program commenced targeting depth extensions and infill opportunities in the central and northern portions of the Sabali South Deposit. The program comprises approximately 115 RC holes for ~20,000 metres, aiming to delineate an extensional indicated/inferred resource to support follow-up infill and conversion drilling activities planned for 2026.

Diamond drilling program – SGA and NEGD Deposits: Final planning was completed for a diamond drilling campaign schedule to commence in October. The program will consist of 8 diamond holes for ~3,151 metres, targeting improve structural and lithological understanding at depth. The key objective is to define a potential maiden fresh rock inferred resource to support a conceptual underground mine planning study.

Nampala Near-Mine Exploration, Mali

Near-mine exploration activities continued around the Nampala plant to evaluate sustaining, replacement and growth options, aiming to extend the mine’s life and enhance operational flexibility.

CORPORATE

Sprott Facility

Robex maintains a US$130 million (C$177.9 million) senior secured facility with Sprott Resource Lending (US Manager) Corp. (“Sprott”) as agent and lead arranger, supporting construction of the Kiniero Gold Project and working capital requirements. The first drawdown of US$25 million (C$34 million) was completed in March 2025.

On 4 September 2025, Robex announced amendments to the Facility Agreement, providing enhanced funding flexibility. Under the revised terms, Robex now has access to US$90 million of the remaining facility without requiring the Mansounia Exploitation Permits or Mining Convention. This included an immediate US$30 million drawdown and US$60 million held in a Debt Proceeds Account, subject to standard release conditions. The remaining US$15m remains subject to receipt of the Mansounia mining permit and mining convention.

Capital Structure Update

The Company’s issued capital increase from 218,202,805 shares at 30 June 2025 to 244,079,269 at 30 September 2025. There shares are dual listed on the ASX (as CDIs) and the TSXV (as common shares).

Robex completed the acceleration of the expiry date for its listed common share purchase warrants issued on 27 June 2024, following ten consecutive trading days where the Company’s share price exceeded C$3.50 per share. As a result, the expiry date was advanced from 27 June 2026 to 18 October 2025:

During Q3, 25,876,464 warrants were exercised, generating gross proceeds of C$66.0 million.

Between quarter-end and 18 October 2025, an additional 32,249,534 warrants were exercised, raising C$82.2 million.

In total, from Q2 through to the end of the warrant exercise period, 58,125,998 warrants were exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of C$148.2 million.

The remaining 130,006 warrants were not exercised and expired on 18 October 2025.

FY25 Guidance Q3 FY25 YTD FY25 Forecast Nampala Gold Operation Gold Production 9,774 Oz 34,401 Oz 46,000 – 48,000 Oz All-in sustaining cost (AISC) (per ounce of gold sold) $2,555 $2,318 <$2,400 Sustaining capex $7,489 $25,558 $30 – $34 million Stripping costs $6,736 $22,184 $26 – $30 million

ASIC guidance has increased, driven by higher royalty payments resulting from elevated gold prices. Robex achieved a realised selling price of C$4,518/oz, significantly above the budgeted C$3,197/oz.

The Nampala mine remains on track to meet its full-year FY25 production guidance of 46,000 to 48,000 ounces, subject to the operational situation in Mali, including reliable access to fuel.

For FY25, sustaining capital expenditure is forecast to range between C$30–34 million, while stripping costs are estimated at C$26–30 million.

The following assumptions were used in preparing the 2025 forecast:

Average realized selling price for gold: C$3,197 per ounce

Fuel price: C$1.85 per litre

$USD/$CAD exchange rate: 1.39

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Kiniéro Permit Area Details Permit

No Type Mineral Area (Km2) Deposit Current Holding Company Validity/Status/Duration 311 Exploitation Permit Gold 95.51 SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years renewable on expiry 310 Exploitation Permit Gold 37.85 SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years renewable on expiry 271 Exploitation Permit Gold 99.35 SMG Awarded on 4 November 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years, renewable on expiry 312 Exploitation Permit Gold 93.63 Sabali North and Central Sabali South, SGA, Jean and Banfare SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years, renewable on expiry

Mansounia Exploration Permit Details Permit

No Type Mineral Area (Km2) Deposit Current Holding Company Status 1048 Exploration

Permit Gold 53.78 Mansounia Penta Goldfields Permit awarded on 6 April 2020, valid for an initial period of 3 years and renewable on expiry. An exploitation permit application (to be issued in SMG’s name) was validly submitted to the CPDM in Q1 2023 for 50% of the Mansounia Permit Area. This application is still being processed, but the Company notes that on 7 March 2025 the Guinean Minister of Mines confirmed in writing that the application is complete and compliant. 1049 Exploration

Permit Gold 90.37 Mansounia Penta

Goldfields Permit awarded on 6 April 2020, valid for an initial period of 3 years and renewable on expiry. An exploitation permit application (to be issued in SMG’s name) was validly submitted to the CPDM in Q1 2023 for 50% of the Mansounia Permit Area. This application is still being processed but the Company notes that on 7 March 2025 the Guinean Minister of Mines confirmed in writing that the application is complete and compliant.

Nampala Project Exploitation Permit Details Permit

Code Permit Name Start date Expiry date Area Status PE 2011/17 Nampala exploitation permit

(permis D’exploitation de Nampala) 21 March 2012 21 March 2024 16km2 Active

Nampala Project Exploration Permit Details (South Mali)

Permit

Code Permit Name Start date Area Status PR: 17/868 Kamasso 19 September 2017 100km2 Under renewal process PR 16/802 Bis 1 Diangounté 28 November 2017 52km2 Under renewal process PR:19/1038 Sanoula 28 August 2019 31.5km2 Under renewal process PR: 19:/1039 Mininko 17 September 2019 46.20km2 Under renewal process PR: 20/1088 Gladié 31 March 2021 52km2 Under renewal process

Competent Person’s Statement

Information in this Announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Amir Adeli, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Adeli has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person’ as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ (JORC Code). Mr Adeli is an employee of Robex Resources Management Limited and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about the Company’s management’s (“Management’s”) current expectations and plans that allow investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company’s business plans and financial performance and condition.

Statements made in this news release that describe the Company’s or Management’s estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be “forward-looking statements”, and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “can”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “guide”, “indication”, “intend”, “intention”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Facility Agreement, including the fulfilment of the conditions precedent thereunder, the ability of the Company to utilize any proceeds from the Initial Utilization, the ability of the Company to draw down on the Debt Facility for each Subsequent Utilization, the development of the Kiniero Gold Project and the issuance of Bonus Shares.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions, including: the ability to execute the Company’s plans relating to the Kiniero Gold Project as set out in the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline previously disclosed by the Company; the Company’s ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the Kiniero Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the Kiniero Gold Project profitable; the Company’s ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability of the Company to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; the Company’s ability to complete the listing of its common shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and the anticipated timing of such listing; satisfaction of the conditions precedent under the Facility Agreement; the Borrower’s access to the facility made available under the Facility Agreement; and the utilisation of any amount received by the Borrower under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company.

Certain important factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the risk that the Borrower is unable to fulfil the conditions precedent to drawdowns under the Facility Agreement, and is therefore not able to borrow some or all of the principal amount otherwise available under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the Company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow or complete subsequent debt or equity financings to allow it to repay amounts borrowed under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the obligors under the Facility Agreement are unable to comply with the financial and other covenants under the Facility Agreement, giving rise to an event of default; geopolitical risks and security challenges associated with its operations in West Africa, including the Company’s inability to assert its rights and the possibility of civil unrest and civil disobedience; fluctuations in the price of gold; uncertainties as to the Company’s estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the replacement of the Company’s depleted mineral reserves; the Company’s limited number of projects; the risk that the Kiniero Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company’s capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company’s activities; equity interests and royalty payments payable to third parties; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; uncertainty surrounding the imposition of tariffs by one country, including, but not limited to, the United States, on goods or services being imported into that country from another country and the ultimate effect of such tariffs on the Company’s supply chains; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly as between the Canadian dollar, in which the Company presently raises its equity financings, and the US dollar; the risk of any pending or future litigation against the Company; limitations on transactions between the Company and its foreign subsidiaries; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; tax risks, including changes in taxation laws or assessments on the Company; the Company obtaining and maintaining titles to property as well as the permits and licenses required for the Company’s ongoing operations; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the effects of public health crises on the Company’s activities; the Company’s relations with its employees and other stakeholders, including local governments and communities in the countries in which it operates; the risk of any violations of applicable anticorruption laws, export control regulations, economic sanction programs and related laws by the Company or its agents; the risk that the Company encounters conflicts with small-scale miners; competition with other mining companies; the Company’s dependence on third-party contractors; the Company’s reliance on key executives and highly skilled personnel; the Company’s access to adequate infrastructure; the risks associated with the Company’s potential liabilities regarding its tailings storage facilities; supply chain disruptions; hazards and risks normally associated with mineral exploration and gold mining development and production operations; problems related to weather and climate; the risk of information technology system failures and cybersecurity threats; the risk that the Company is not able to complete the listing of its common shares on the ASX within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the risk that the Borrower is not able to access the proceeds of the Debt Facility or use any amount received under the Facility Agreement for the purposes identified by the Company; and the risk that the Company may not be able to insure against all the potential risks associated with its operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors are not intended to represent a complete and exhaustive list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, they should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or Management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company’s plans and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

See also the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Information Form, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.robexgold.com, for additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Company has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

