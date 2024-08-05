Sequence Commerce Recognized with Multiple Clutch Awards for Excellence in Amazon Advertising and Ecommerce Marketing

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sequence Commerce , a top Amazon advertising and ecommerce growth agency, today announced its recognition across 8 categories in Clutch’s 2025 awards program.

The awards span Amazon advertising, PPC management, ecommerce marketing, and conversion optimization, underscoring the firm’s position as one of the leading partners for brands navigating Amazon and marketplace ecosystems.

Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, evaluates agencies based on verified client reviews, demonstrated expertise, and measurable results. With over one million business leaders using Clutch monthly to find trusted partners, its recognition serves as a benchmark for top-tier performance.

“This recognition is a testament to our team, who live and breathe Amazon advertising every day,” said Alex Kung, CEO of Sequence Commerce. “Managing millions in ad spend across Amazon’s complex ecosystem requires more than campaign tactics. It demands mastery of algorithm shifts, policy updates, and seasonality. Our team has built that expertise, and it shows in the consistent results we deliver.”

Sequence Commerce brings together the best advertising specialists, marketplace strategists, analysts, and creative teams managing over $100 million in annual ad spend. From scaling emerging DTC brands to accelerating global household names, the agency partners with high-growth companies to drive profitable marketplace performance.

“What makes these awards meaningful is that they’re based on client outcomes,” added Jake Gilbert, Chief Revenue Officer of Sequence Commerce. “Our team becomes an extension of our clients’ businesses – whether it’s troubleshooting a ranking drop overnight or uncovering international opportunities, they go above and beyond. These recognitions reflect that trust and commitment.”

With offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, London, and India, Sequence Commerce operates as a global growth partner. The agency’s methodologies have helped brands reduce ACoS by an average of 32% while scaling numerous companies from six to eight figures in annual revenue.

The company continues to expand its specialized offerings with dedicated teams for Amazon DSP, cross-border marketplace expansion, and AI-powered campaign optimization. Headcount grew more than 40% over the past year to meet demand from global brands seeking a premium marketplace partner.

