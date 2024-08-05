SHARC Energy Receives United States and European Patents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), the pioneer of Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”), is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s expanding portfolio of intellectual property protecting its flagship SHARC WET technology.

United States and European Patents Granted

SHARC Energy has been granted key patents for its latest SHARC wastewater heat exchange system in both the United States (Patent No. 12,415,149, issued September 16, 2025) and Europe (Patent No. 4 282 506, granted September 3, 2025).

United States: The newly granted United States patent provides protection until February 14, 2043 , contingent on payment of annual renewal fees in the selected validation countries.

The newly granted United States patent provides protection , contingent on payment of annual renewal fees in the selected validation countries. Europe: The newly granted European patent provides protection until July 2, 2042, contingent on payment of annual renewal fees in the selected validation countries.

These grants build on the Company’s Canadian patent (No. 2,926,576) issued June 9, 2020, further strengthening SHARC Energy’s competitive position in three of the world’s largest markets for district and building-scale WET.

Global Patent Filings Underway

The Company previously filed an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), securing global patent-pending status for 30 months from the filing date. Leveraging funding support from Global Affairs Canada’s CanExport SME program and the Trade Commissioner Service, SHARC Energy has initiated a broad national-phase filing strategy. Applications for the SHARC wastewater heat exchange system are now filed and pending in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and South Korea, with additional European “Unitary Patent” validations planned in multiple EU member states.

European Validation in Progress

Following the recent European grant, SHARC Energy is completing the process of validating protection across key EU jurisdictions to ensure broad coverage across priority European markets. These would include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

“Our best-in-class technology empowers municipalities, utilities, and developers worldwide to unlock the vast, renewable energy contained in wastewater,” said Hanspaul Pannu, CFO & COO. “These new patents further solidify SHARC Energy’s position at the forefront of the global wastewater energy transfer industry, ensuring that our innovations remain protected as we expand our footprint across North America, Europe, and beyond.”

The issuance of these patents is timely as SHARC Energy anticipates significant growth in orders over the next 12-15 months. The Company remains committed to safeguarding its intellectual property and will continue to pursue additional patents as innovations evolve where applicable. For more information regarding SHARC Energy and its projects, please visit www.sharcenergy.com.

