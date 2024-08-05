SHARP™ Leadership Academy Announces November 2025 Launch of Ethical Leadership Framework

[New Modern Ethical Leadership Ecosystem Helps Executives and Organizations Rebuild Integrity as Their Greatest Competitive Advantage]

SOUTH SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc. today announced the November 2025 launch of the SHARP™ Leadership Academy, a global online platform introducing a Grace + Grit–based Modern leadership framework designed to replace toxic culture with integrity, resilience, and ethical leadership. The Academy integrates the Ethical Leadership Audit Toolkit, Culture Repair Diagnosis, and the SHARP™ Activation Framework to support executives navigating complexity and accountability.

The SHARP™ Leadership Academy integrates three core components – the Ethical Leadership Audit Toolkit, Culture Repair Diagnosis, and the SHARP™ Activation Framework -to replace performance-first leadership models with a principle-driven approach rooted in ethical precision, purpose, and presence.

Independent Peer Review Strengthens Credibility

To reinforce independent validation, the SHARP™ Leadership Framework has entered external peer evaluation. Dr. Vadim Subotin, PhD – psychologist, researcher, writer, and statistician – serves as an independent peer reviewer and notes that the SHARP™ approach is grounded in established leadership research while advancing a distinctly humanistic and values-based system for modern leadership.

Dr. Subotin describes the Framework as “a brilliant theoretical and practical model” that equips managers to remain compassionate and resilient, emotionally intelligent, and capable of withstanding adversity. Unlike approaches limited to behavioral or situational factors, SHARP™ addresses the psychological and physiological foundations of ethical leadership, using structured self-reflection and self-regulation to balance empathy with endurance in people management.

These early reviews position SHARP™ as a practical, research-informed system that shifts leadership from personality-driven influence to principled, accountable performance.

The SHARP™ Leadership Framework

The SHARP™ Leadership Framework is a proprietary ethical leadership system developed by Founder & Chief Architect Simer Dhillon. It activates the dual forces of Grace + Grit to rebuild leadership from the inside out – equipping leaders with both structural clarity and human integrity so they can lead with purpose, presence, and resilience under pressure.

Note: The SHARP™ Leadership Framework is not affiliated with the unrelated SHARP model used in social work by Wendy Shaia. The SHARP™ Framework by Simer Dhillon is a distinct, trademarked system focused on ethical leadership, organizational performance, and governance clarity.

The Academy officially launches in November 2025, headquartered in South Surrey, Canada, and accessible globally online. At its core are the five pillars of SHARP™: Standards, Honesty, Alignment, Resilience, and Presence — forming a new ethical infrastructure for leaders operating in today’s rapidly changing workplace.

Early Performance Signals Indicate Strong Market Demand

Early performance indicators show rapid traction ahead of launch, reflecting growing demand for systems that measure integrity rather than image.

Between October 21 and November 31, 2025, SHARP™ Leadership Academy recorded:

A 720% increase in web conversions

Audience reach across more than 10 global regions

High-authority engagement from executives and thought leaders

This momentum underscores a broader shift toward leadership models built on ethical accountability rather than optics alone.

A Corrective System for a New Era of Power

“Leadership didn’t collapse from a lack of skill – it collapsed from a lack of standards,” said Simer Dhillon, Founder & Chief Architect of Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc. “I built SHARP™ because I lived what most people only read about. I saw how power without ethics corrodes systems from within – and how integrity, when practiced through Grace + Grit, rebuilds what performance alone cannot.”

Unlike traditional leadership programs focused on motivation, personality, or image management, SHARP™ functions as a corrective system – repairing broken standards, strengthening ethical infrastructure, and preventing the silent failures many organizations overlook.

About Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc.

Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc. is a Canada-based leadership innovation company pioneering integrity-driven systems for the modern era. Through its flagship initiative, the SHARP™ Leadership Academy, the company equips executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations with frameworks that transform integrity into strategic advantage.

Guided by its philosophy of Grace + Grit, the SHARP™ ecosystem integrates diagnostics, education, and leadership development to rebuild trust and credibility in today’s workplaces.

Enrollment & Media Contact

Corporate Enrollment & Leadership Programs

Website: https://www.sharpmindsharpstyle.com

Email: [email protected]

Media Inquiries

SHARP™ Leadership Academy – Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sharpmindsharpstyle.com/press

Location: South Surrey, BC, Canada

