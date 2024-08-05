Shopley Announces Steve Levely as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shopley Inc. (the “Company” or “Shopley”), an interactive commerce solution provider for merchants and merchant services providers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Levely to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Steve Levely as CEO represents a deliberate step in positioning Shopley for its next phase of growth. The Company’s founding team has built a strong technology and operational foundation, which Mr. Levely will leverage with his proven execution scaling Ackroo as CEO. His disciplined, execution-focused corporate approach is expected to accelerate Shopley’s growth and support the Company’s long-term strategic objectives.

The next chapter is simple: To consolidate, simplify and improve Point-of-Sale, Payments & Clienteling for retailers. Using a centralized technology and operational model, Shopley will leverage their robust, AI powered commerce platform and strong cash generating operations to acquire, integrate and enhance various solutions and organizations.

Steve Levely is the former CEO and Chairman of the Board at Ackroo, a Canadian publicly traded industry consolidator who acquired, integrated and managed a dozen small gift card, loyalty marketing, payment and point of sale solution providers under one centralized operating model. Using strategic M&A, and operational efficiency, Mr. Levely was able to scale and then sell Ackroo to a strategic buyer in the spring of 2025.

In support of this strategic evolution, founder Omar Sahyoun has transitioned to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will continue to provide strategic support and corporate governance, along with other Shopley board members.

“This marks a major milestone in Shopley’s evolution. As a founder, I couldn’t be more excited about bringing in the right person to lead this next phase of expansion. Steve brings proven leadership in commercializing and scaling innovative, revenue-driven businesses,” said Omar Sahyoun.

“I feel very fortunate to have met the Shopley team and to have the opportunity to help lead their next phase of growth,” said Steve Levely. “After selling Ackroo I was eager to find an opportunity in the software space where I could apply all that I learned to build better, bigger and faster. I wanted to make sure I found a technology that would be a great foundation for my next consolidation plans while also having the latitude and support needed to succeed. I believe Shopley is the perfect fit where I expect big success from our combined efforts.”

Shopley is a white-labeled, AI-powered commerce platform operating as a full stack POS & Clienteling solution or to layer seamlessly into existing retail tech stacks. By turning every cell phone into a personal shopping cart, Shopley enables fully interactive in-store experiences, strengthens communication between staff and customers, and captures real-time data that is transformed into personalized insights through intelligent agents surfacing opportunities, automating engagement, and delivering measurable business outcomes. Shopley is Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.shopley.com.

