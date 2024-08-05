Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada golf tournament raises $581,100 for state-of-the-art medical imaging equipment

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 14th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Golf Tournament, held on August 7, 2025 at Summerlea Golf and Country Club, united 252 golfers, 47 volunteers, generous sponsors, and community members to raise an extraordinary $581,100 in support of the hospital’s purchase of advanced medical imaging equipment.

This year’s tournament began with an inspiring moment: patient ambassador Emma officially kicked off the event by announcing the shotgun start, setting the tone for a day filled with community spirit and purpose.

One of the most heartwarming highlights was the iconic lemonade stand, staffed by patient families, which raised over $12,000 on the course. Guests enjoyed a perfect blend of fun and philanthropy, knowing every dollar supports children with complex orthopaedic needs.

“This tournament is about more than golf, it is about coming together to give children access to the best possible care. What a fantastic event to celebrate 100 years of hope, healing and innovation!” said Chad Polito, Director of Philanthropy, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada. “The funds raised will allow us to purchase cutting-edge medical imaging equipment, helping us diagnose and treat our patients with even greater precision.”

A Day of Golf, Community, and Impact

The event featured 63 foursomes enjoying ideal golfing weather, exciting on-course contests, and both a live and silent auction. Special guests included Chairman of the Board of Directors — Imperial Potentate Sir Brad Koehn and Lady Cheryl, President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees — Dr. Leslie Stewart and Lady Megan, Board of Trustees (Hospital Liaison) — Mr. Tim Ludwig and Lady Barbara, Chairman of the Board of Governors Shriners Canada — Mr. Gary McKeown, Acting Hospital Administrator — Ms. Kelly Thorstad, and Golf Chairs — Ben Lipowitz and Gino Berretta, along with dozens of dedicated volunteers who made the event possible.

Key partners including Air Canada Foundation, TD Bank, Bourassa Savaria Foundation, Mint Green/Srixon, Mohawk Market were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

“Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada changes lives every day,” said Ben Lipowitz, 2025 Golf Committee Co-Chair. “It is an honour to stand alongside the community to ensure they have the resources they need.”

About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Information

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbe3140c-fd58-4f97-a0d7-d359ddc9e129



