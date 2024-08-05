Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala Celebrating 100 Years of Hope, Healing, and Innovation

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is proud to celebrate its centennial with an extraordinary black-tie evening of celebration, reflection, and inspiration. Members of the media are cordially invited to join over 400 at the Gala of the Century, commemorating 100 years of hope, healing, and innovation.

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Location: Salon Richmond, 550 Richmond Avenue, Montreal, QC. H3J 1V3

Time: 6:00 p.m.

RSVP information: Attendance must be confirmed by no later than October 1, 2025, to [email protected].

The Gala will feature moving patient stories, captivating artistic performances, commemorative videos, gourmet dining, and inspiring encounters with current and former patients— all in celebration of a century of care and innovation.

Backgrounder on the hospital’s history: https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/news-and-media/news/2025/02/shriners-hospitals-for-children-canada-centennial-celebration

About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Information

Timothy Fisher

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]



