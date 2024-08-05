Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that the US Department of the Interior has added 10 minerals, including silver, to the US Geological Survey (“USGS”) 2025 List of Critical Minerals. For the first time, silver is recognized as having growing importance to US economic and national security. This inclusion signals enhanced government focus on securing domestic supply chains through enhanced permitting, subsidies, and strategic stockpiling initiatives.

“Apollo Silver welcomes the US government’s efforts to strengthen domestic silver mining by placing silver on the USGS List of Critical Minerals,” stated Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo Silver. “This development will not only bring increased investor attention to the sector but will also help boost Apollo’s profile of its Calico Silver Project, which hosts the country’s 2nd largest primary silver deposit in the US. The inclusion of silver on the Critical Minerals List strengthens the project’s case for consideration under the Fast-41 program, a US government initiative aimed at streamlining permitting processes for critical and resource projects. With the US importing 64% of its silver consumption in 2024, this designation emphasizes silver’s strategic value and irreplaceable role across both industrial and defense industries.”

Apollo Silver’s Calico Project, located in San Bernardino County, California, recently announced its updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), with a combined Measured and Indicated total of 55 million tonnes (“Mt”) at a grade of 71 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for a total of 125 million ounces (“Moz”) of silver (“Ag”), and an Inferred total of 17.6 Mt at a grade of 71g/t Ag for a total of 58 Moz Ag (see Apollo’s news release dated September 4, 2025, and October 16, 2025).

About Critical Minerals

The Energy Act of 2020 defined critical minerals as those commodities that are essential to the economic or national security of the US; have a supply chain that is vulnerable to disruption; and serve an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economic or national security of the US.1

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo Silver’s Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent of the Company.

ABOUT APOLLO SILVER CORP.

Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo Silver is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.usgs.gov/programs/mineral-resources-program/science/about-2025-list-critical-minerals



CBJ Newsmakers