Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (“Skyharbour”, “SYH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20th, 2025, for a upfront, non-refundable fee of USD $200,000. Pursuant to an agreement dated November 20th, 2025, EMC will assist the Company with the design, development, and dissemination of approved corporate information, as well as general investor outreach activities conducted through its internal marketing channels and broker-focused networks. Services under the agreement may include electronic media and webcast support, drafting or assembling approved corporate materials, distribution through EMC’s email databases, and communications with brokers and institutions selected by EMC. The engagement of Emerging Markets Consulting remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. EMC is an arm’s length party to the Company and to the Company’s knowledge EMC does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between EMC and the Company and EMC nor will any of its affiliates receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services under the agreement.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC:

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. For more information, visit EMC’s website at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/ .

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-seven projects covering over 616,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, which hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leaders Denison Mines, Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Russell, Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project.

In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $42 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-SaskProject-Locator-2025-11-14-Updated.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company’s website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

