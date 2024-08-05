Smarter Mobility Solutions: SOTI ONE Platform Updates Announced at SOTI SYNC 25

MONTREAL, Canada, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTI, a leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), has announced a wave of powerful product updates across the SOTI ONE Platform at SOTI SYNC 25, its global partner and user conference in Montreal, Canada. These innovations are designed to help organizations simplify mobile operations, reduce downtime and deliver smarter, faster support across their device ecosystems. They also reflect SOTI’s unwavering commitment to solving customer challenges and staying ahead of mobility trends through industry-leading research and development (R&D).

Product Innovations That Put Customers First

The latest updates deliver enhanced security, improved productivity and smarter automation for IT administrators and frontline workers:

SOTI ONE Platform

Lockdown Reimagined

Discover an intuitive way to configure lockdown for your enterprise, enhance security and productivity for your frontline workers, and gain visibility into their operations through the SOTI ONE Platform.

Simplified Configuration : Easily create and deploy custom tailored lockdown experiences without complexity.

: Easily create and deploy custom tailored lockdown experiences without complexity. Seamless Device Access : Enable simplified logins via Microsoft Entra ID and NFC badge authentication, along with Single Sign-On (SSO) convenience.

: Enable simplified logins via Microsoft Entra ID and NFC badge authentication, along with Single Sign-On (SSO) convenience. Shared Device Provisioning and Security : Provide frontline staff with lightning-fast role-based access to apps and settings.

: Provide frontline staff with lightning-fast role-based access to apps and settings. Productivity Visibility: Analyze lockdown usage and device activity to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Stella: SOTI AI Chatbot

Meet Stella, your AI-powered assistant designed to make life easier for IT Administrators by turning complex, time-consuming tasks into simple conversations.

Built directly into SOTI MobiControl and SOTI XSight, Stella is designed to simplify complex tasks through natural language interaction, reducing IT workload.

Stella uses real-time access to mobile device and system data to provide instant answers about configurations, status, diagnostics and more.

SOTI MobiControl

New UI: Experience a fresh, modern interface designed to make device management faster and more intuitive, enhancing navigation through a new streamlined system.

Experience a fresh, modern interface designed to make device management faster and more intuitive, enhancing navigation through a new streamlined system. Manage eSIMs on Android: Deploy and manage eSIMs across multiple Android 15+ devices using a centralized eSIM Policy to reduce deployment time, minimize errors and accelerate cellular connectivity.

Deploy and manage eSIMs across multiple Android 15+ devices using a centralized eSIM Policy to reduce deployment time, minimize errors and accelerate cellular connectivity. Windows Enhancements: Configure and simplify Windows devices and personalize user experiences with centralized controls. Accelerate onboarding on Windows devices—even those not yet managed by SOTI MobiControl—eliminating traditional bottlenecks.



SOTI XSight

ServiceNow Integration : Manage incidents directly within existing IT workflows and enhance the troubleshooting process.

: Manage incidents directly within existing IT workflows and enhance the troubleshooting process. Find Device: Collect accurate, timely tracking data to maximize recovery chances while minimizing battery use and data costs. Proactively notify users and administrators when devices are at risk of being lost, helping prevent loss before it happens.

Collect accurate, timely tracking data to maximize recovery chances while minimizing battery use and data costs. Proactively notify users and administrators when devices are at risk of being lost, helping prevent loss before it happens. Live View – Network Layer: Gain real-time visibility into device-to-tower connections and the state of each network link.

Gain real-time visibility into device-to-tower connections and the state of each network link. SOTI VPN Analytics: Gain complete visibility into SOTI VPN usage, with detailed analytics on how and when it’s being used. Identify top destinations accessed by device users and analyze traffic patterns by time of day to uncover trends.

SOTI Connect – Expanded Printer Support

New Integrations : SOTI announces that it will support Epson printers and Zebra Bluetooth printers, enabling organizations to seamlessly enroll, configure and manage their printers. As part of this new partnership with Epson, streamlined printer management will enable organizations to complete customer transactions quickly, minimizing downtime and ensuring receipts are printed without delay. SOTI Connect is expanding its OEM integrations to include Zebra Bluetooth printers. These printers can now be centrally managed through a Bluetooth paired Android device, ensuring seamless visibility and control across industries use cases.

: SOTI announces that it will support Epson printers and Zebra Bluetooth printers, enabling organizations to seamlessly enroll, configure and manage their printers.

“At SOTI, innovation starts with our customers. We listen closely to their feedback, study emerging trends and invest heavily in R&D to create solutions that address real problems,” said Oscar Rambaldini, VP of Product Management at SOTI. “The updates represent the next evolution of the SOTI ONE Platform—intuitive and intelligent updates designed to simplify how businesses manage, secure and support their mobile operations.”

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI’s world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.

For media inquiries, please contact:

SOTI Media Relations

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers