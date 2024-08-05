Sniffing out rodents, one paw at a time: Orkin Canada launches K9 detection service in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rodents may be experts at staying hidden, but in Metro Vancouver, there’s a new sleuth on the case. Orkin Canada has launched its professional K9 rodent detection service in the region, using a specially trained rescue dog, Puzzle, to sniff out live rodent activity with unmatched accuracy.

The rodent detection canine can access spaces that traditional methods often miss, offering an eco-friendly and highly effective solution for:

Multi-unit residential buildings

Homes

Agricultural processing facilities

Commercial properties

High-traffic urban spaces

As urban development and milder winters continue to fuel rising rodent populations across the region, early detection has never been more important. Orkin Canada’s K9 service allows property owners and managers to respond faster – saving time, reducing costs, and helping to limit public health risks.

“This dog is trained to detect live rodent activity quickly and precisely, even in hard-to-reach areas,” said Timote Seguin, Orkin Canada K9 Manager. “This unique skillset adds an entirely new level of accuracy to pest management and helps ensure our clients can act before a small problem becomes a large infestation.”

The introduction of this specialized service reflects Orkin Canada’s ongoing commitment to innovation, animal welfare, and environmental responsibility. The detection dog is a rescued animal that has undergone rigorous training to safely and humanely identify live rodent presence without harm.

For comprehensive protection, property owners are encouraged to contact a pest control professional to assess your property and recommend prevention measures. For more information, visit orkincanada.ca.

