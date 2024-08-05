Solar Alliance Energy appoints new Sales Director

(all figures in Canadian dollars)

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has appointed a new Sales Director as the Company prepares for growth in 2026.

Former Distributive Solar owner Erik Melang has joined Solar Alliance as Sales Director, bringing both the Distributive Solar and Nashville Solar Works brands under the Solar Alliance umbrella. This strategic addition to the Company’s leadership team extends the Solar Alliance reach throughout the Southeastern United States.

“Erik’s strong financial background is a win-win for our customers and our investors,” said Solar Alliance CEO Brian Timmons. “Paired with his solar industry experience, he is a great fit for our focus on serving businesses with the best technical and financial solutions. He further strengthens our ability to maximise customer energy cost savings and to structure high-end projects to meet investor return thresholds.”

Previous projects undertaken together by Solar Alliance in partnership with Melang’s prior companies include a rooftop solar PV system for CAD $1.5 million that Solar Alliance designed and built for Gallatin, Tennessee automotive manufacturer PK USA. This relationship also included the PV system for Precision Part Systems in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for CAD $423,576. The integration brings with it an active pipeline of additional energy projects for anticipated design and construction under the Solar Alliance brand.

Melang brings an executive level of expertise in the commercial solar industry, having developed numerous projects across the Southeast. He holds an MBA from Appalachian State University and a NABCEP Associate certification. Earlier in his career he served as a Sustainability Officer at a broker-dealer and as Vice President of Investments at Raymond James. He has served on the board of Intentional Endowments and is a frequent public speaker and writer on clean energy topics.

“Solar Alliance has a strong record delivering C&I solar and storage solutions that reduce operating costs and enhance energy reliability,” said Melang. “By aligning project development, financial structuring, and execution under one organization, we help decision makers move from feasibility to execution with clarity – on returns, timelines, and operational impact.”

“Erik knows the strength and value of our design and construction abilities from our years of collaboration, and our team knows the way Erik operates,” said Solar Alliance US General Manager Jon Hamilton. “Together we are even stronger, which means better value for our manufacturers and businesses across the region.”

Brian Timmons, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to ultimately build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility community customers. Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: the ability to complete the Company’s projects on schedule or at all, uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties; the ability to maintain revenue growth; the ability to execute on the Company’s strategies; the ability to complete the Company’s current and backlog of solar projects; the ability to grow the Company’s market share; the high growth rate of the US solar industry; the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue; the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 1500 kW Kentucky solar projects; the targeting of larger customers; the ability to predict and counteract the effects, should they re-emerge, of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19, on the construction sector, capital market conditions, restriction on labor and international travel and supply chains; potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2025 and 2026. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

