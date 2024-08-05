Sparton Announces New Stock Options Repricing

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV-SRI) (“Sparton” or the “Company”) announces repricing of the Incentive Options granted as of December 12, 2025. Please see Sparton News Release dated December 12, 2025.

New Incentive Options Repricing

The company has awarded and approved effective December 12, 2025, the issuance of 4,200,000 incentive options to Directors, Officers, and Consultants. These options are vested immediately and entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the new price of $0.05 per share from the effective date for 3 years, or until December 12rd, 2028. These have been repriced based on the TSXV Market Price Definition under Policy 1.1 up to Policy 4.4. The old options set out in the news release of December 12 2025, have been cancelled.

Pense Project Update

Drilling is currently underway on the Quebec Pense Project claims, and data from the new Expert Geophysics Target EM survey recently completed in areas previously not covered by the previous Sparton work will be available shortly. Results will be reported when available.

For more information, contact:

A. Lee Barker, M.A.Sc., P.Eng.

President & CEO

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.spartonres.ca

