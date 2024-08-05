Spin Powers Up Micromobility in Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spin is now live in Fort Myers, offering residents and visitors a cleaner, faster, and more affordable way to get around—no car needed. Downtown trips are fun and convenient for anyone aged 18 or older, with safe riding rules in place, including no sidewalk riding.

“The City of Fort Myers is excited to welcome Spin micromobility to our community, bringing a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option for residents and visitors alike,” said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “This launch supports our vision for a more connected, sustainable, and vibrant downtown.”

With growing tourism and peak-hour traffic, getting around downtown can be challenging. Spin’s electric scooters offer a nimble, reliable alternative that helps reduce traffic congestion, cut CO₂ emissions, and make everyday trips stress-free.

Fort Myers joins other Florida cities riding Spin, including Tampa, St. Pete, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and Gainesville, as well as its sister brand Bird in Orlando and Coral Gables, offering riders a seamless network across the state. With cross-app integration, you can unlock Spin or Bird scooters using either app, giving flexible access to one of Florida’s largest micromobility networks.

“We’re proud to serve Fort Myers by making it easy and affordable for residents and visitors to get around without using motor vehicles—so they can explore the city, travel for work or pleasure, support local businesses, and feel more connected,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO, Spin.

Spin’s launch supports Fort Myers’ mobility goals by enhancing pedestrian safety, providing last-mile solutions, and improving access to local destinations. Every ride contributes to a stronger, more connected, and more livable community.

Ready to ride? Download the Spin app and enjoy your first ride free with code FLYFM.

About Spin

Spin is a global leader in the micromobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people move, one ride at a time. With a growing global network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, Spin is making sustainable transportation accessible for all—wherever they are and however they move. By partnering with cities to deliver more connected and efficient mobility options, Spin is helping shape a future of thriving communities around the world.



