Spirit Blockchain Capital Files Q3 2025 Financial Statements and Announces CFO Transition

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the “Financial Statements”) and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”). The filings have been made in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation. Copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.spiritblockchain.com .

The Company also announces the appointment of Lewis Bateman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company following the departure of Inder Saini as Chief Financial Officer. The Company continues to work on identifying a new Chief Financial Officer.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) is a Canadian public company focused on the development and operation of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including tokenization platforms, payments enablement, and infrastructure support for regulated digital-asset products in Europe. Spirit’s objective is to generate recurring revenue from technology licensing, infrastructure support, and related digital-asset services. Spirit is not an investment company or investment fund. For more information, please visit: www.spiritblockchain.com .

