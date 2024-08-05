SRQ Resources Intersects Mineralization within the Intrusive Magmatic Complex at Target 900

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRQ Resources Inc. (“SRQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SRQ) is pleased to report a new mineralized zone at Target 900 on the Lac Brulé property, where drilling and geophysics continue to demonstrate the scale of the undeformed intrusive magmatic complex.

2025 Summer Program Highlights

3,876 metres (“m”) drilled across three holes plus the extension of LB-24-29, which intersected mineralized pyroxenite and gabbro, including 2.20 m of semi-massive sulfides mineralization

plus the extension of LB-24-29, which intersected mineralized pyroxenite and gabbro, including 2.20 m of semi-massive sulfides mineralization Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey completed over a 5.6 kilometre (“ km ”) × 5.5 km grid by Caur Technologies (“ Caur ”)

completed over a 5.6 kilometre (“ ”) × 5.5 km grid by Caur Technologies (“ ”) 880 line-km airborne gravity survey across the central and western property completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics (“ Xcalibur ”)

across the central and western property completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics (“ ”) Downhole Time-domain Electromagnetic (“DHTEM”) survey by TMC Geophysics in Val-d’Or on LB-25-30 identified a moderate off-hole anomaly beginning at 900 metres and increasing in strength to the end of the hole without reaching the peak response.

“These latest results at Target 900 confirm the presence of a very large undeformed intrusive magmatic system with multiple mineralized horizons,” said Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO of SRQ Resources. “The intersection of semi-massive sulfides in hole LB-24-29, together with supporting geophysical anomalies, reinforces our confidence that the Lac Brulé property has the potential to host a significant nickel-copper discovery. While assays are pending, the geological and geophysical evidence collected in 2025 provides a strong foundation for the next phase of exploration.”

Drill Results and Interpretation LB-24-29: Originally drilled in 2024 to test a 3.5 km × 1.7 km gravity anomaly, the hole cut 735 m of continuous magmatic sequences (pyroxenite and peridotite) before being extended in August 2025 from 951 m to 1,161 m. The extension intersected 15 m of mineralized pyroxenite and gabbro, including 2.20 m of semi-massive sulfides , interpreted as the margin of a larger mineralized body. A DHTEM survey is planned to further define this target.

Originally drilled in 2024 to test a 3.5 km × 1.7 km gravity anomaly, the hole cut 735 m of continuous magmatic sequences (pyroxenite and peridotite) before being extended in August 2025 from 951 m to 1,161 m. The extension intersected , interpreted as the margin of a larger mineralized body. A DHTEM survey is planned to further define this target. LB-25-30: Drilled to 1,389 m, intersected pentlandite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite. A DHTEM survey identified a strong off-hole conductor that intensifies with depth.

Drilled to 1,389 m, intersected pentlandite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite. A DHTEM survey identified a strong off-hole conductor that intensifies with depth. LB-25-31 & LB-25-32: Drilled to 1,176 m and 1,101 m respectively, both remained within the intrusive complex, confirming its continuity and strengthening the geological model.

Context from Previous Drill Program

The 2023–24 drill campaigns at the Gossan Zone confirmed the continuity of mineralized mafic intrusions across more than 800 m, including intervals grading up to 1.17% CuEq over 9.2 m and localized higher-grade massive sulfide samples (e.g., 0.66 m at 2.19% CuEq and 0.27 m at 5.54% CuEq). These results (see press releases June 24, 2024) demonstrated the fertility of the system and provided the foundation for targeting deeper, larger-scale mineralization at Target 900.

Next Steps

With assays pending, SRQ will complete additional downhole geophysics, including DHTEM on LB-24-29, to refine the geometry of mineralized zones. Together with summer survey results, these data will guide follow-up and step-out drilling planned for 2026, as the Company works to define the scale of what is emerging as a large nickel-copper system at Lac Brulé.

Results from Hole LB-24-29

Drilled in April 2024, LB-24-29 targeted the eastern edge of a 3.5 km × 1.7 km strong gravity anomaly. The hole intersected 735 m of continuous magmatic sequences (pyroxenite and peridotite) with disseminated pyrrhotite, minor chalcopyrite, and pentlandite in the final 70 m.

In August 2025, the hole was extended to 1,161 m. From 953 m, the hole intercepted 15 m of disseminated sulfides, including 2.20 m of semi-massive sulfide mineralization. This interval displays magmatic banding of intercalated mineralization and pyroxenite/gabbro material, interpreted as the edge of a larger mineralized system. The results suggest the potential for additional adjacent mineralized zones.

Semi-massive and massive sulphides have not been found in abundance at the Lac Brulé site as yet. However, the many petrographic and structural similarities between the two sites, coupled with the results from very preliminary exploration on Lac Brulé, demonstrate the presence of a very large Undeformed Intrusive Magmatic system with several mineralized horizons, increasing the probability of a significant discovery along the intrusive path (Figure 2 to 5).





Figure 1: Surface Map Showing Location of the 28 Drill Holes from the 2023-24 Gossan Zone Program

Figure 2: Updated 2023-24-25 airborne Gravimetry surveys with vertical cross-section N-S showing ANT interpretation. The large North Zone target has not been drilled tested yet. The Target 900 corresponds to a very large and strong gravity response of presumably dense geological material at depth (starting at 600 m from surface).

Figure 3: Surface geophysical and geological compilation for the Gossan and Target 900 areas, illustrating EM and gravimetry responses of the intrusive complex. Two vertical cross-sections showing holes LB-25-30 and LB-24-29 together with our geological interpretation coupled with ANT model. LB-24-29 intersected 15 m of mineralized pyroxenite and gabbro, including 2.20 m of semi-massive pyrrhotite-rich sulfides (Figure 5).

Figure 4: 3D geological model of the Target 900 magmatic intrusion, the mineralized Gossan Zone lens (550 m long), and airborne electromagnetic inversion results for the North Zone, which remains unexplored. Below: with ANT’s velocity isocontours.

Figure 5: Core photo from LB-24-29 at 954 m, showing 2.20 m of semi-massive pyrrhotite with minor chalcopyrite mineralization with magmatic banding. Analytical results are pending. Additional DHTEM surveys are planned.

Quality Control

Core logging and sampling are performed at SRQ’s field facilities by SRQ’s staff. Sample preparation and analysis are carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlab), Ancaster and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Fe, S, Pt, Pd and Au using sodium peroxide fusion ICP for the first five elements and by fire assay ICPOES for the last three.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph. D geology, P. Geo and President and CEO of SRQ, and a “Qualified Person”, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian-based metals company exploring for nickel, copper and platinum in the province of Québec. SRQ owns 1,122 exploration claims in the province of Québec including Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan covering 255 km² and 25 km² respectively of virgin exploration ground at only six-hour drive from Montréal. Prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys.

For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ’s website at www.srqexploration.com

Contact Information:

Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

[email protected]

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company’s business plans and financial performance and condition.

All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “continue”, “demonstrate”, “confidence”, “reinforce”, “potential”, “pending”, “foundation”, “interpret”, “plan”, “identify”, “confirm”, “strengthening”, “next steps”, “work”, “emerge”, “suggest”, “probability”, “presume”, “presumably”, “unexplored”, “prospectivity”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “will”, “would” or “might” occur. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to: (1) the continued demonstration, through drilling and geophysics, of the scale of the undeformed intrusive magmatic complex at Target 900 on the Lac Brulé property; (2) the potential scale and extent of the mineralized system at Lac Brulé as indicated by ongoing exploration activities; (3) the potential for the Lac Brulé property to host a significant nickel-copper discovery; (4) the expectation that geological and geophysical evidence collected in 2025 provide a foundation for the next phase of exploration activities at Lac Brulé; (5) the interpretation of the 2025 drill results; (6) the interpretation that the semi-massive sulfide interval intersected in hole LB-24-29 represents the margin of a larger mineralized body at Lac Brulé; (7) the Company’s plan to conduct a DHTEM survey on hole LB-24-29 to further define the target; (8) the interpretation that the strong off-hole conductor identified in hole LB-25-30 intensifies with depth; (9) the interpretation that drill holes LB-25-31 and LB-25-32 confirm the continuity of the intrusive complex and strengthen the geological model for Lac Brulé; (10) the interpretation that drilling at the Gossan Zone demonstrated the fertility of the mineralized system; (11) the expectation that results from the 2023–24 drill campaigns provide the foundation for targeting deeper, larger-scale mineralization at Target 900; (12) the results of pending assays; (13) the Company’s plan to complete additional downhole geophysics, including DHTEM on LB-24-29, to refine the geometry of mineralized zones; (14) the expectation that summer survey results, together with pending assays, will guide follow-up and step-out drilling planned for 2026; (15) the Company’s work to define the scale of what is emerging as a large nickel-copper system at Lac Brulé; (16) the interpretation that the semi-massive sulfide interval intersected in hole LB-24-29 represents the edge of a larger mineralized system; (17) the suggestion that results from hole LB-24-29 indicate the potential for additional adjacent mineralized zones; (18) the interpretation that petrographic and structural similarities between the two sites, coupled with the results from very preliminary exploration on Lac Brulé, demonstrate the presence of a very large undeformed intrusive magmatic system with several mineralized horizons, increasing the probability of a significant discovery along the intrusive path; (19) the expectation that the untested North Zone target represents a future exploration opportunity for the Company; (20) the Target 900 corresponding to a very large and strong gravity response of presumably dense geological material at depth (starting at 600 m from surface); (21) LB-25-30 and LB-24-29 geological interpretation; (22) the expectation that the unexplored North Zone, as highlighted in the 3D geological model, represents a potential target for future exploration; (23) analytical results from LB-24-29; (24) the Company’s plan to complete additional DHTEM surveys; (25) the interpretation that the prospectivity for base metals at Lac Brulé has been confirmed based on geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys.

Such statements reflect the Company’s views as at the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company’s forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the Company’s capacity to execute on its plan, the Company’s interpretation of geological data, prevailing economic and political conditions, and other material factors and assumptions set forth in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, available with Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as at the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

