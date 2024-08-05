SSRG Acquires Pillar Security, Expanding Ontario Footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) continues to execute on its growth strategy with the acquisition of Ontario-based security services provider, Pillar Security. This latest move further strengthens SSRG’s presence in the Ontario market and reinforces its commitment to offering client-focused security, systems integration and risk management solutions across Canada.

Pillar Security has built a strong reputation over the years for delivering high-quality concierge solutions across the province. With this acquisition, all Pillar staff and management will join the SSRG team. Pillar’s founder, Fatsah Bennai, will continue in a key role, ensuring continuity for clients and team members while contributing to the strategic integration and growth of the business.

Patrick Doyle, CEO of SSRG, commented, “Fatsah has built a highly respected business in Pillar Security, and we’re proud to welcome the entire team to SSRG. This partnership aligns perfectly with our growth plans and other major initiatives currently underway. Further it allows us to further broaden our service offering and deliver enhanced value to our clients through local expertise backed by national resources.”

Fatsah Bennai, CEO of Pillar Security, “Pillar Security has always been built on Professionalism, trust and service excellence. To have that work recognized by Patrick and SSRG is truly meaningful, joining SSRG gives us the opportunity to bring those values to a national stage, supported by the resources and expertise of a leading Canadian security group. Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality, tailored service they expect, while our team gains the platform to grow and contribute to SSRG’s vision across Canada”

SSRG’s acquisition of Pillar follows its recent purchases of OHM Security Ltd. in Ontario and Fusion Security in British Columbia, as the company continues to expand nationally. SSRG’s model focuses on partnering with established local operators who share its commitment to quality, professionalism, and people-centric service.

SSRG’s aim remains clear: to be the Canadian firm of choice for security businesses and clients seeking a local approach with national scale. The company continues to identify and integrate firms that bring an intimate understanding of their markets and the same passion for service excellence.

David Melhado served as exclusive broker to the transaction.

About Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG):

SSRG is one of Canada’s leading security solutions companies. We provide a variety of client-centric security, technology, and risk management solutions to our partners and clients. Our diverse, highly qualified team members and relentless commitment to excellence provide superior results for our clients.

About Pillar Security:

Pillar Security is a leading Ontario-based provider of professional security concierge services. Known for its high standards in customer service and front-line professionalism, Pillar specializes in delivering tailored security solutions to residential and commercial properties, including high-rise condominiums and corporate buildings. With a focus on hospitality, safety, and reliability, Pillar has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in property protection and resident experience.

