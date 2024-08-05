Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) pleased to announce that it will commence a high-resolution ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on November 1, 2025, on its Coyote Target, part of the Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (“Atha Energy”) (TSX-V: SASK).

This survey is designed to extend and refine the results of Stallion’s previous EM work, with the goal of precisely defining conductive structures commonly associated with uranium mineralization. The program will focus on the Coyote Corridor, home to Stallion’s top-priority drill targets identified through detailed analysis of historical datasets and newly acquired geophysical information. These targets were ranked using Stallion’s multi-parameter review, which applies an 11 step ranking criteria of components for discovery.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium, said, “Launching this ground EM survey at the Coyote Target is a critical step toward advancing our discovery efforts. By improving the resolution of our geophysical data, we expect not only to sharpen the definition of our highest-priority targets, but also to increase the number of drill-ready locations across the Coyote Corridor. Each additional high-confidence target strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful results in the upcoming drill campaign.”

Figure 1 : Coyote Target – 3D image of SWML Plates over 3D Gravity

Conductors interpreted from previous MobileMT Survey

The survey will be conducted by Abitibi Geophysics using the Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM method, a proven technique for detecting conductive zones within basement rock. Data collected will be fully integrated with the airborne and ground surveys completed earlier in 2025, providing Stallion with an enhanced geophysical model to guide next-stage exploration.

Darren Slugoski, Vice President of Exploration, said, “This ground-based survey will significantly improve the resolution of our geophysical data, allowing us to more accurately model conductive features at depth. By integrating the results with our existing datasets, we will be able to fine-tune the positioning of drill collars and reduce the risk of missing mineralized structures. Increasing confidence in the geometry and location of these conductors is essential to maximizing the effectiveness of our upcoming drill program.”

Figure 2 : Coyote Target – SWML Plates over Gravity with planned EM survey locations

Survey results are expected in late November 2025 and will directly guide final drill targeting. Stallion is preparing to mobilize for a winter drill program in December 2025, where the refined targets from the Coyote Corridor will be tested for potential uranium mineralization.

About the Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM Survey:

The SWML TDEM survey utilizes Abitibi’s cutting-edge ARMIT-TDEM system, featuring a three-component, combined B-field and ∂B/∂t sensor developed by Dr. James Macnae of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). The ARMIT sensor delivers an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio, comparable to a SQUID sensor for B-field measurements and an induction coil for B/t detection. It is designed for robust performance across extreme temperatures (-40°C to +50°C) without the need for hazardous cryogenic liquids.

ARMIT is the only sensor capable of simultaneously measuring both B-field and B/t, ensuring a broad detection range for conductive structures. The system is paired with the state-of-the-art SMARTem24 receiver and powered by Abitibi’s TerraScope 600V transmitter, delivering currents exceeding 25 A into the transmitter loop, maximizing the survey’s depth penetration and resolution.

Marketing Update:

In parallel with advancing exploration, Stallion Uranium has engaged specialized marketing firms to expand its market presence and broaden shareholder awareness. These initiatives include targeted digital campaigns, media and content development, and investor outreach programs across North America and Europe. The objective is to ensure Stallion’s technical milestones; including the commencement of the Coyote Target ground EM survey and the planned January 2026 drill program; are effectively communicated to both existing shareholders and new audiences.

The Company announces that it engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (“Danayi”) to provide investor relations and marketing services to the Company for a term of two (2) months commencing on September 29, 2025, in consideration of an upfront payment of USD $100,000 pursuant to an agreement dated September 29, 2025. Danayi does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement with Danayi remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further the Company announces that it engaged Dig Media Inc. DBA Investing News Network (“INN”) to provide marketing and advertising services to the Company for a term of ten (10) months commencing on April 8, 2025, in consideration of an upfront payment of CAD $16,800 pursuant to an agreement dated April 8, 2025. INN does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement with INN remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Upcoming Events:

Stallion Uranium will be attending the upcoming the Catch the Energy Conference taking place at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. Stallion CEO Matthew Schwab will be presenting on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 2:15 pm Mountain Time. Further information and registration for Catch the Energy Conference can be found here.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 – 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

[email protected]

