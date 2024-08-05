Statement from Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Daniel Desjardins, Senior Director, Global Risk Management and Insurance, Receiving the Risk and Insurance Management Society’s Donald M. Stuart Award

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In his role as Senior Director, Global Risk Management and Insurance at Bombardier, Daniel Desjardins has shaped the risk management and insurance landscape, as well as Bombardier’s journey, in profound ways. This week, the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) recognized that impact by presenting him with the Donald M. Stuart award , Canada’s highest honour within the risk management field.

Few individuals leave a legacy as enduring as Daniel’s. Over the past 40 years, he has consistently demonstrated leadership, strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence—both within the insurance community and across Bombardier.

Daniel played a pivotal role in Bombardier’s successful turnaround, offering unmatched expertise, strategic clarity and steady guidance during a defining chapter in our company’s history. His influence extends far beyond business results: he leads with integrity, empathy, and a deep respect for people.

This honour reflects not only Daniel’s professional achievements, but also the strength of his character and the lasting impact of his leadership. On behalf of Bombardier, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Daniel.

