Statement from TRREB, Cornerstone, OREB, OnePoint, WECAR, OMDREB, CLAR, NAR, and LSTAR on Letter to Minister Crawford Regarding RECO and iPro Realty

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Ontario’s nine largest REALTOR® associations, representing more than 95,000 of the nearly 100,000 REALTORS® across the province, sent a joint letter to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, the Honourable Stephen Crawford, in support of his government’s firm stance on the Real Estate Council of Ontario’s (RECO) operations and handling of the iPro Realty matter.

In our letter, we urged the government to make RECO subject to independent oversight by the Ontario Ombudsman, noting that the iPro case is part of a troubling pattern which has highlighted the need for enhanced transparency and accountability at Ontario’s real estate regulator to improve public confidence and ensure professional integrity. We also endorsed the Minister’s commitment to intervene directly should RECO fail to fulfill its core mandate and expressed our willingness to work with the government on further reforms to strengthen accountability, transparency, and consumer protection in Ontario’s real estate market.

As Ontario’s largest REALTOR® associations, we are committed to protecting the public’s confidence in real estate and promoting the highest professional standards in North America.

Elechia Barry-Sproule

President

Toronto Regional Real

Estate Board Julie Sergi

Chair

Cornerstone Association of

REALTORS® Paul Czan

President

Ottawa Real Estate Board Bonnie Looby

President

OnePoint Association of

REALTORS® Julianna Biondo

President

Windsor-Essex County

Association of REALTORS® Lisa Taylor

Chair

Niagara Association of

REALTORS® Christine Riley

President

Central Lakes Association

of REALTORS® Dale Marsh

President

London & St. Thomas

Association of REALTORS® Ken Mazurek

President

Oakville, Milton & District

Real Estate Board



