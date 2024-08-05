Statement on First Anniversary of Beverage Alcohol Sales in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following is a statement from Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, (CICC), on the first anniversary of beverage alcohol being sold in Ontario convenience stores:

“One year ago, Ontario took a bold step to modernize its alcohol retail system, allowing thousands of convenience stores to sell beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages. This wasn’t just a policy shift—it was a recognition that consumers deserve greater convenience and that local businesses, the backbone of communities, need support.

A recent member retailer survey conducted by the Convenience Industry Council of Canada underscores the significant benefits stemming from the beverage alcohol modernization changes. Sales in our channel have increased by an average of 12%, driven by an increase in foot traffic.

During long weekends, like Victoria Day and Canada Day, sales for our members increased by an average of 33%, demonstrating that Ontarians value the expanded choice and convenience available during times when other retail outlets are closed.

The results are clear: Ontarians appreciate the choice and convenience that comes with expansion, reaffirming the success of the ongoing rollout.

While we are proud of the progress made so far, further change is needed. This fall, the government must improve how beverage alcohol is distributed. Right now, many convenience retailers are placing multiple orders each week just to keep shelves stocked, navigating a system that is far more complicated than it needs to be. The result is unnecessary headaches, extra paperwork and overall inefficiency that is an administrative burden for small business owners while translating into too many out-of-stock products for customers.

A more efficient system is a win-win: fewer operational challenges for convenience retailers, while providing Ontarians with expanded choice and convenience.”

