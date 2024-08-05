Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributes $10,000 to humanitarian emergency in Sri Lanka

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $10,000 toward emergency relief efforts in Sri Lanka, where over 400 people have died over the last three weeks and 1.8 million have been affected by floods, landslides and severe weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The SHF funding is being provided to the Free Trade Zones and General Services Employees Union (FTZ & GSEU) to co-ordinate emergency support to the large number of garment-sector workers affected by the unprecedented devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Many FTZ & GSEU union members have lost their homes, belongings and sources of income, and are now struggling to meet even their most basic needs. As it did in response to past natural disasters, the FTZ & GSEU is mobilizing its branch unions and organizers to support affected members.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund’s contribution to the FTZ & GSEU will provide emergency support to workers in the Free Trade Zones of Sri Lanka’s Gampaha and Kandy Districts.

“Workers in Sri Lanka’s Free Trade Zones have been hit hard by Cyclone Ditwah and our solidarity demands that we support them during this difficult moment,” said Marty Warren, United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director for Canada and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund.

“This contribution will help the FTZ & GSEU to deliver urgent assistance to garment workers who are among the most affected by one of Sri Lanka’s worst natural disasters in recent memory,” Warren said.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

