Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $10,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in Newfoundland & Labrador

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $10,000 to support those impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.

While the wildfire situation remains extremely complicated in the centre of the country, the Maritimes has been facing outbreaks across almost all Atlantic provinces.

The Canadian Red Cross has recently issued an emergency appeal for Newfoundland and Labrador, where many communities in the Avalon Peninsula have been evacuated or are under regional states of emergency. Thousands of people are being affected, including members of the Steelworkers union.

This $10,000 donation by the Steelworkers Humanity Fund to the Red Cross will be used to assist those affected by the wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador with immediate and ongoing relief. This includes financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future disaster events within the province.

“The situation in the Maritimes is a reminder that this long wildfire season is unfortunately not over yet. Through the Steelworkers Humanity Fund, we are proud to contribute to the relief efforts to Newfoundlanders, including many of our own members and their communities,” said Marty Warren, SHF President and USW National Director.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Red Cross 2025 Newfoundland & Labrador Wildfires Appeal website.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

