Steelworkers welcome new ownership at EVRAZ, look to build positive future with Atlas Holdings

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the news that Atlas Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire EVRAZ North America, including the Regina steel operations represented by USW Local 5890 and Calgary operations represented by USW Local 6673.

After a long period of uncertainty following sanctions on the company’s former owner, this announcement provides a path forward for thousands of workers across North America and brings new opportunities for investment and growth in Canada’s steel industry.

“This has been a long and difficult process for our members, who have worked through uncertainty with professionalism and pride in their work,” said Mike Day, President of USW Local 5890, representing workers at the Regina facility. “We’re hopeful this marks the beginning of a long and positive relationship with Atlas. Our members are ready to continue doing what they do best by producing high-quality Canadian steel that supports our economy and our communities.”

The USW is committed to working with the new ownership and all levels of government to ensure that the Regina and Calgary facilities continues to play a critical role in the province’s economic future.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Atlas and to continue building Saskatchewan and Alberta by pushing all levels of government to procure steel domestically and support good-paying, local jobs,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “This is a chance to refocus on growing Canada’s steel industry, ensuring that public projects are built with Canadian steel and by Canadian workers.”

The USW will engage closely with Atlas and all stakeholders in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, prioritize job security and advocate for policies that support a strong domestic steel sector.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Mike Day, USW Local 5890 President, [email protected], 306-526-6893

Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada, [email protected], 604-329-5308

Brett Barden, USW communications, [email protected], 604-445-6956



