Stella-Jones to Hold Investor Day

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced it will hold an investor day on Thursday, November 20, 2025 for institutional investors and research analysts in Toronto, Ontario.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and is expected to conclude at 12 p.m. EST. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Those who wish to attend virtually can do so by joining the morning of the event at the following link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-049-290-204. Virtual attendees should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An investor presentation will also be made available the morning of the event on the Investor Relations, Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

