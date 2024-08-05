Stingray Expands Offering with VIZIO, Launching Six New Music Channels on WatchFree+

MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of six new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming service. This expansion significantly increases Stingray’s offering on the platform, providing VIZIO customers with an even wider array of curated music experiences.

The newly launched channels cater to a diverse range of musical tastes and moods.

Stingray Flashback 70s: Offers a journey back to one of the most explosive decades in music history, when Woodstock and the last days of disco reigned supreme.

Offers a journey back to one of the most explosive decades in music history, when Woodstock and the last days of disco reigned supreme. Stingray Remember the 80s: Allows viewers to relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads. Its unmistakable synth-pop sound is bound to remind them of all their greatest ‘80s memories.

Allows viewers to relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads. Its unmistakable synth-pop sound is bound to remind them of all their greatest ‘80s memories. Stingray Country Greats: Features Classic Country from the early ‘50s up to the mid ‘80s, predating today’s Hot Country and the New Country trends of the ‘90s.

Features Classic Country from the early ‘50s up to the mid ‘80s, predating today’s Hot Country and the New Country trends of the ‘90s. Stingray SPA: Aims to calm the soul, soothe the body, and inspire the mind with purely instrumental electro-acoustic music.

Aims to calm the soul, soothe the body, and inspire the mind with purely instrumental electro-acoustic music. Stingray Easy Listening: Invites listeners to sit back and relax with a selection of instrumental music. It’s the perfect mix for taking a break, taking a breather, and enjoying the moment.

Invites listeners to sit back and relax with a selection of instrumental music. It’s the perfect mix for taking a break, taking a breather, and enjoying the moment. Stingray Nothin’ but the 90s: Helps viewers rediscover ‘90s grunge, pop, hip-hop, and country from an unforgettable era filled with hits.

These new additions join Stingray’s already popular lineup on WatchFree+, which includes: TikTok Radio, Stingray Hot Country, Stingray Greatest Hits, Stingray Hit List, Stingray Classic Rock, Stingray Soul Storm, Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Cozy Café, Stingray Stargaze, ZenLIFE by Stingray, Stingray Naturescape, and Stingray Cityscapes.

“We are thrilled to broaden our collaboration with VIZIO and bring more of our expertly curated music channels to the WatchFree+ audience,” said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. “This expansion allows us to reach even more music fans across the United States, offering them free access to a diverse range of genres and moods, perfectly suited for any occasion. VIZIO is a key partner in our efforts to make great music accessible everywhere.”

The new Stingray Music channels are available now on WatchFree+ on VIZIO TVs, and accessible to anyone in the WatchFree+ tab on the VIZIO mobile app.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com



CBJ Newsmakers