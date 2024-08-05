Stingray’s Loupe Art Launches on LG Gallery+, Bringing Curated Works from Global Artists to LG TVs

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced that its Loupe Art service has launched as a premier partner on LG Electronics’ new LG Gallery+ service. This integration provides LG TV owners with access to a curated collection of high-resolution, original artworks from a diverse, global roster of contemporary artists.

Loupe Art is an art programming service featuring works created exclusively by real practicing artists—with no AI or stock footage—hand-picked by experts to set the perfect mood. The service currently offers hundreds of artworks across a wide range of mediums and styles, including landscape photography, contemporary painting, motion art, classic masterpieces, and urban culture. New works and artists are added quarterly to ensure the collection remains fresh and engaging.

Loupe Art’s content integrates seamlessly into the service’s features, allowing users to set the artworks as a screensaver or in an Always-On-Display mode. The collection is featured within LG’s Fine Arts, Digital and New Media, Lifestyle, and Culture and Heritage categories.

“We are excited to bring Loupe Art’s curated collection of authentic, artist-driven work to the LG Gallery+ service,” said Jim Riley, President of US Division at Stingray. “This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience of art lovers and design-conscious viewers, transforming their living spaces into vibrant galleries. By combining our diverse and constantly evolving art curation with LG’s innovative display technology, we are creating a truly immersive and inspiring ambient experience for every home.”

Built on the award-winning LG webOS platform, LG Gallery+ offers broad access to users. A free light version is available on 2025 LG TVs in more than 150 countries. The full version, which includes enhanced features and premium content, is available as a monthly subscription in 23 countries, including the United States, South Korea, and across Europe, with further expansion planned.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .



