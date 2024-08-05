StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend For Q4 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002991 per common share (“Common Share”) ‎will be payable on ‎January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend ‎date of December 31, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎ ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 768 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.‎‎‎

