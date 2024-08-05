Stream More, Save More: Rogers Xfinity Brings Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ Together in One Plan

New StreamSaver bundle saves customers more than 30% per month

Add Sportsnet+ to stream and save even more

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers today introduced Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver, a new streaming plan that brings together three of the most popular streaming services – Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. StreamSaver delivers award-winning entertainment, blockbuster movies, and must-see originals from top streamers – all in one plan, all seamlessly integrated on Rogers Xfinity’s world-class entertainment platform. Now customers can spend less time searching, more time watching and enjoy unmatched savings with Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver.

“Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver brings top streaming apps together in one plan to deliver more value and an easier way to watch,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. “With StreamSaver, customers can access an incredible lineup of entertainment on our world-class platform using our award-winning voice remote – all powered by Canada’s most reliable internet.”

StreamSaver offers more than 30% in savings a month compared to subscribing to each service separately. From global hits and critically acclaimed series to cinematic releases and fan-favourite films, Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver delivers something for everyone. With a few simple steps, customers can transition their existing accounts to their new StreamSaver plan, capturing their savings and viewing history.

Customers looking for more content and greater savings with their Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver plan can add Sportsnet+.

StreamSaver can be added to Rogers Xfinity Internet and select TV plans with the option to add a Rogers Xfinity Stream Box with the award-winning voice remote. The Rogers Xfinity Stream Box delivers a fully integrated viewing experience, letting customers search and watch across streaming services without switching between apps. Rogers Xfinity entertainment customers can also access a growing number of FAST channels like Flay All Day, Home & Garden TV, True Crime and MotorTrend through the Rogers Xfinity Stream app.

Rogers Xfinity customers looking for more entertainment can get the Rogers Xfinity Ultimate TV plan with StreamSaver to access the most content1 – including over 150 channels, a growing number of FAST channels and Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ – on the best entertainment experience2, all powered by Canada’s most reliable internet3.

Rogers Xfinity StreamSaver is now available for customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and will be rolling out across the country later this year. To learn more, visit rogers.com.

¹ Based on linear TV and free ad-supported streaming television channel counts.

² More Canadians choose Rogers Xfinity entertainment with award-winning voice remote, where available, based on video subscribers, and Rogers received a joint National Overall Experience award for Video Experience by OpenSignal’s Canada Fixed Broadband Report, Mar 2025. See Rogers.com/tv-plans

3 Claims based on winning National Overall Experience awards for Download Speed, Reliability Experience, and Consistent Quality. Opensignal Awards – Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report Mar 2025, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 – Dec 29, 2024 © 2025 Opensignal Limited.



