Streaml Launches AI-Powered End-to-End Sales Automation

Nashville, TN, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a major shakeup of the B2B sales and marketing world, Streaml has unveiled an AI-powered SDR platform designed to manage sourcing, outreach, follow-up, and meeting scheduling in a single intelligent system. Streaml is setting a new standard for how companies grow revenue in the AI era.

Why Streaml?

Built by a team of founders frustrated with outdated, fragmented sales development processes, Streaml consolidates workflows that previously required entire sales teams or agencies. By reducing costs and complexity, it empowers businesses to focus on high-value strategy and relationship-building—without sacrificing growth.

“With Streaml, you don’t need a $100K agency contract,” said the founding team at Streaml. “We handle everything—LinkedIn, email, SMS, social—so your team can spend time where it matters most: closing deals.”

What Sets Streaml Apart

Unlike point solutions that stop at email replies or scheduling, Streaml delivers a broader system for outbound workflows.

Key differentiators include:

Full-Funnel Coverage: From first contact to signed contracts, Streaml helps teams unify and scale outreach and engagement within a single platform.

Cross-Platform Data: Proprietary datasets beyond LinkedIn, spanning millions of high-quality leads, broadening reach and improving targeting accuracy across multiple industries.

Intelligent Execution: AI agents that prioritize and engage high-value prospects, reducing manual workload and accelerating sales cycles.

Cost Efficiency: By consolidating the functions of multiple tools and reducing reliance on external agencies, Streaml delivers the equivalent value of a traditional $100K+ sales agency at a fraction of the cost.

Real-World Impact: Case Studies

Streaml is already driving results for leading firms across industries. By combining data, automation, and advanced AI reasoning, Streaml is scaling B2B growth across industries like private equity, venture capital, recruiting, and B2B tech sales.

AI & Tech – Onboarded researchers at multimodal dataset companies and CEOs of enterprise firms, accelerating early-stage traction and customer acquisition.

Manufacturing / Logistics – Captured millions in B2B shipping & fulfillment deals by finding eCommerce businesses actively seeking shipping and fulfillment partners.

E-Commerce – Matched fast-growing brands with shipping and fulfillment partners, unlocking millions in logistics deals and powering rapid expansion.

Food & Beverage – Identified coffee shops, restaurants, and food businesses in high-density areas, uncovering millions in vendor and partnership opportunities.

Food Delivery – Helped a leading platform expand by signing up small and medium-sized restaurants, boosting local growth and order volumes.

Food Packaging – Helped a packaging company enter new regions and secure a major restaurant chain client, creating millions in long-term contract value.

Beauty & Fashion – Connected brands with ideal business partners, product-specific audiences, and new retail channels, creating millions in product and partnership deals.

Insurance – Identified high-intent buyers searching for policies. Instant outreach drove faster conversions and accelerated policy sales, directly lifting topline growth.

Recruiting – Helped a leading recruiting firm win new customers and expand its client base while reducing time-to-convert.

Healthcare – Flagged urgent care providers offering $20K+ sign-on bonuses, improving recruitment efficiency by 50% and saving millions in hiring costs. Also helped major hospitals recruit physician leaders and target CFOs, COOs, CMOs, and CNOs more effectively.

Looking Ahead

The team is expanding rapidly, building AI agents that autonomously manage the entire sales cycle. Future development is centered on advancing the AI reasoning engine, evolving the platform from lead generation to full revenue automation.

Join the Movement

Streaml is inviting sales-driven companies to rethink how they grow. Stop overspending on agencies. Stop juggling tools. Start closing deals with AI-powered end-to-end automation.

Learn more at streaml.app



