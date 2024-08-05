Strong cruise season delivers billion-dollar lift to Vancouver’s economy in 2025

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The final cruise ship of the 2025 season, Coral Princess, will depart from the Canada Place cruise terminal tomorrow, marking the end of a cruise season that delivered a vital boost to the regional economy amid a year of uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs and the rising cost of living.

The award-winning Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver welcomed 301 cruise ship visits and 1.2 million passengers between March 5 and October 21, 2025, as Vancouver’s cruise sector stabilizes following several record seasons.

“This year’s success underscores the cruise sector’s power as an economic engine,” said Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Each sailing brings millions of dollars in passenger spending that circulates through hotels, restaurants, attractions, and suppliers, helping to strengthen our regional economy. I want to thank all our partners—SSA Marine, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, the Canada Border Services Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Police Department, Destination Vancouver, and the entire cruise industry—for their hard work and collaboration supporting this year’s cruise season.”

Cruise activity through the Port of Vancouver contributes more than $1 billion annually to the local economy, with each ship visit injecting an average of nearly $3 million into local businesses and services. Cruise lines spend up to $660 million each year on local goods and services, and passengers spend an average of $450 each on hotels, restaurants, shopping, tours and local attractions, and more.

“On behalf of our member cruise lines, I want to thank the port authority and all our partners and suppliers whose expertise and coordination delivered smooth, reliable operations for cruise guests this season,” said Donna Spalding, Senior Advisor at Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). “Vancouver continues to be one of North America’s premier homeports, consistently attracting cruise travelers from around the globe. This reflects the growing demand for cruise vacations, and we’re excited to build on that momentum in 2026.”

Preliminary bookings for 2026 point to another strong year, with even more cruise ship calls and cruise passenger visits expected at the Port of Vancouver.

“We deeply value our long-standing partnership with the Port of Vancouver,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruise Chief Commercial Officer. “As a gateway to Alaska, Vancouver offers our guests not only seamless embarkation but also the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and national beauty of this remarkable city. We are committed to strengthening this partnership and delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

“This year’s cruise season again delivered strong results, highlighting the sector’s importance to our regional economy,” said Royce Chwin, President and CEO of Destination Vancouver. “Each sailing delivers measurable benefits supporting local jobs, and visitor spending across restaurants, attractions, transportation, and retail. We’ll continue collaborating with all our industry partners to advance Vancouver’s standing as an exceptional home port.”

As the port authority works with the broader port community to advance environmental practices, it commends the cruise industry for its leadership in sustainability. In 2025, more than 80% of cruise calls at the Port of Vancouver were shore-power enabled. The industry also demonstrated strong participation in the ECHO Program’s voluntary slowdowns to protect at-risk whales in the Salish Sea, with cruise lines achieving an 85% participation rate.

In 2025, the Canada Place cruise terminal was named ‘North America’s Leading Cruise Port’ and nominated for ‘World’s Leading Cruise Port 2025’ by World Travel Awards.

2025 cruise season facts and highlights

The last cruise ship of the season, Coral Princess, is scheduled to depart Canada Place on October 21. It is scheduled to arrive at the west berth at 7 a.m. and depart at 4 p.m.

The first cruise ship this season was the Disney Wonder on March 5

Vancouver has been a homeport for Alaska cruises for more than 35 years, acting as the base for one-way and round-trip cruises and offering unparalleled access to the pristine Inside Passage

Eight vessels made their inaugural call to the Port of Vancouver in 2025: Europa II; Norwegian Jade; Silver Moon; Ocean Riviera; Seabourn Quest; Viking Venus; Villa Vie Odyssey; Anthem of the Seas

The Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver welcomed the following cruise lines in 2025: Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Holland America Line, Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX), Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Peace Boat, Ponant, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn, Silversea Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Villa Vie Residences

Facial biometric scanning for passengers embarking on a trip was introduced in 2024, improving the terminal’s ability to seamlessly handle high numbers of cruise passengers and enhance passenger experience. The technology has reduced the time it takes to pass through U.S. border control by up to 94%, with average transaction times dropping from 2-3 minutes (passport kiosks) to less than 10 seconds.

Shore power technology allows ships to shut down their diesel-powered auxiliary engines and plug into B.C.’s low-emission, hydro-powered electrical grid while berthed at the Port of Vancouver, including Canada Place. The technology has helped prevent more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2)—equivalent of taking about 11,750 gasoline-powered cars off the road for a year.

The first ever local cruise ship for LNG refueling took place in Vancouver this year. LNG is the first alternative fuel available at the port in significant quantities for the international maritime sector—supporting industry efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions.

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm’s-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, with revenues from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $350 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.



CBJ Newsmakers